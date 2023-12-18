Germany’s far-right has won its city’s first mayorship

Carpenter Tim Lochner won a closely watched second round in Pirna. This city is located in the eastern part of Saxony and has about 40,000 inhabitants. population.

The victory comes just days after Germany’s domestic intelligence agency labeled the AfD an extremist organization in Saxony, citing its anti-immigration rhetoric and efforts to undermine democracy.

According to preliminary data, T. Lochner, who fought with two other candidates, received 38.5 percent of the vote. of votes.

