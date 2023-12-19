Gert has been throwing condoms and beer bottles over neighbors’ fences in Zeeman Confronteert for three years

#Gert #throwing #condoms #beer #bottles #neighbors #fences #Zeeman #Confronteert #years

“We are not comfortable sitting outside in the evening,” says Bettie. The stalker throws all kinds of things at their house: eggs, paint bombs and beer bottles. “We prefer to be in the house, but then you are in your own prison.” They are busy with stalking every day, because there is always something to be found around the house: shards of bottles or egg yolks on the car windows. “You don’t want to and can’t live like that.”

But who does this to them? They really have no idea. “That’s the problem. This has been going on for more than three years. We don’t understand it. What did we do wrong? We don’t argue with anyone. That’s the strange thing.” They are not the only victims. A street away, Athalia and Stefan’s family are also terrorized. Athalia tearfully tells the same kind of story as Bettie. She worries about her children. Also because ‘full’ condoms are thrown in their garden.

Through cameras that the team of Sailor Confronts hangs up, it becomes clear that both families are being harassed by the same stalker. It means that the entire neighborhood is now involved. And this means that the perpetrator is unsuspectingly caught red-handed. This is how the local residents find out the identity of the stalker: it is Gert, who lives in the street of Bettie and Klaas.

Not only is it Bettie’s neighbor, it is also the husband of a friend of Athalia. “Every time I messaged her, it happened again the same evening or the next day,” she tells Thijs Zeeman. When she thinks back, Gert has always behaved strangely towards her. “That he sometimes threw texts like: ‘You look so beautiful.’ And that he then belittled his wife,” says Athalia.

After several reports to the police, there is now finally a suspect in sight. And the officers get to work on that. Gert has to come by the office. After his interrogation, Thijs stands in front of the station to question Gert about the stalking. “I have no interest in it,” he says when Thijs jumps out of his van for the confrontation. Gert doesn’t want to say much about why he stalks Bettie, Klaas, Athalia and Stefan. “I have nothing to do with those people,” he says. Gert keeps denying it and walks through the entire neighborhood at a breakneck pace. But for Thijs it is clear: “If you walk away like that, you know you did it.”

Thijs calls Athalia to tell her that she has most likely stopped the stalking. “Great. A great relief. It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders,” she says on the phone. Gert has objected to the broadcast. The police and the judiciary are still busy with the case. But Thijs was right: the strike has now stopped. The question of why Gert harassed two families for three years will hopefully be answered in court.

