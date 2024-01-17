get it out, I want to stay alive’

#stay #alive

“I actually just got my life back on track. I was 34 and my relationship of 12 years had ended six months earlier. We had a house and a dog, a whole life together. So yes, I was devastated. After six months I was just up and running again: I had found a house, the biggest pain had subsided and I went winter sports with friends in Austria.

We were standing in an après-ski bar dancing to bad music when my girlfriend started talking to a guy. He was on holiday with colleagues and had joked to that girlfriend: ‘Do you have any nice single friends?’ She had pulled him to me – also for fun – by his collar and said: ‘Well, yes, here.’

That was the first time I met Leon. I liked him immediately. Spontaneous, a good conversationalist, humor – that’s important to me – but we also had in-depth conversations in that après-ski bar. Among all those babbling people.

Back in the Netherlands we started dating to discover whether we liked each other enough. After we had sex for the first time, I noticed a blood stain on the sheets. Did that come from me?! Leon responded very sweetly, I was shocked but also thought: maybe a vein has ruptured or something. Only when it happened again and I also bled when I had to sneeze, for example, did I know: this is not good. You have to take your body seriously. Always. This was a signal.”

“I went to the doctor, who took a smear test. It didn’t hurt and it wasn’t the first time either: when I turned 30, I had my first smear test. Then everything was fine, I didn’t have HPV. This time, just like then, I received the results by telephone. I remember it well. I was in the car on the A2. Would I like to put the car aside? I did that and I thought: just say it. I had no idea what she had to say. The doctor told me that I now had HPV, Pap 3b. That wasn’t anything serious, I had several friends with that result, so I didn’t really panic and just drove home. The result was worth checking, according to the GP. “And don’t wait too long,” she said afterward.

The gynecologist looked a bit more worried. I could watch on a screen. I’m a layman, but I thought: this looks turbulent. A bit spotty, white and hilly.

They took a biopsy, which had to be cultured. This showed that two types of incorrect cells had been found. They couldn’t yet say how serious it was. Further research needs to be done. Still no panic, they took out a slice of pizza and then it was done.

When I got the results, I was sitting at the kitchen table in our parental home in Brabant with my mother and sister, with the phone on speaker. After the word ‘cervical cancer’ was mentioned, my brain shut down, it seemed. I was given fragments: bad form, possibly surgical surgery, but probably removal of the uterus. Never being able to carry a child. Did I want to have children?

I don’t remember much about that moment, but I do remember that I was crying very hard. Serious? Did this really happen? Why me? I’m so young. I just felt good again. I didn’t want to be sick. I wanted to live, enjoy, work, be with family and friends, see if it would click with Leon. With all those things in mind, I asked the doctor, “Am I going to die?” He said, ‘We don’t know.’ Just say yes or no, I thought at the time. Very strange to notice how maddening that uncertainty can be.”

“After that, a switch quickly turned. Okay, this is what’s going on, I’m going to fight. The first step was: securing eggs. It was very strange to think about children at that stage – Leon and I had only known each other for a few weeks. Still, we said to each other: if things continue to go well between us, then we want children.

I had to go to Belgium for that treatment, because doctors there use a special surgical technique that prevents the cancer from spreading further through my body. I stopped taking the pill and a few days later I was already lying with my legs wide open in Brussels to see how many eggs there were.

This will never work, I thought. I had been taking the pill for years. Would my body really have good follicles straight away? The answer was: yes, 18 pieces. That was a really good result. It also turned out that my left ovary still looked good. They could take it out and keep it and then, if it didn’t work with those 18 eggs, they could still place it back in my abdominal wall. It gave me peace of mind that my eggs were safe and that my ovary was kept in Brussels.”

“These were bizarre choices I was faced with, I suddenly had to decide such big things. I included Leon in my decisions, even though it felt strange. I did say from the start that he did not have to take care of me. I didn’t want that, because we were still in such an early phase. “You can decide at any time that you don’t want to anymore,” I told him. ‘You can always leave. I don’t expect you to stay.” Leon lost his mother to cancer, so I was also afraid that it would be too hard for him. But he said, “I can handle this,” and stayed. He was fantastic. Sweet, caring, and we could talk about everything, even when I was in the hospital. I was always quite squeamish, but suddenly I had to talk about my vagina. That felt okay to him.

In Amsterdam I underwent the major operation, which lasted eight hours. It quickly became clear that surgical surgery was not an option because the tumor was too large. My uterus, fallopian tubes, right ovary, lymph nodes and the tissue surrounding them were removed. The evening before the operation I had to quickly decide whether I wanted to leave my right ovary in place, if it was not yet affected by the tumor. Then I would have a good chance that the ovary would later turn out to contain bad cells. I didn’t want to take that risk, but it did mean that I would go through menopause. Fortunately, it now appears that the pills that combat menopausal symptoms work well for me.”

“It is something very intimate, something very feminine, that is taken from your body. But at that moment it was just something deadly for me. I felt very strongly: take it out, it is growing fast and hard, it is bad, fix this. I want to live. In any case, I am not afraid, I just accepted everything. Because I had to. And it all happened so quickly… I did the smear test in mid-March, I got the results at the end of March and the operation was already in mid-June. You don’t really have time to realize what is happening to you. That came later.

After the operation I had to learn to pee again, I had a completely new body, that’s what it felt like. My lower body is less sensitive, my legs sometimes sting, I had to learn to urinate again – it’s strange that I suddenly couldn’t do that anymore. And there was bad news: there were still metastases around the place where my uterus had been. I was irradiated 6 times every day for 6 weeks, and at the same time I had to go to the hospital every Thursday for a chemo infusion during those 6 weeks: for 24 hours straight. I thought: I’ll do that for a while, but every radiation treatment, every chemotherapy treatment wears you down more and more. I found it difficult that I was getting weaker. Also for Leon. When you are just dating, you want to be nice to each other. You put on something nice, you put on make-up. But I lay pale, sick and nauseous in bed when he came round, at home or in the hospital. I have scars on my stomach, from top to bottom. I asked the doctors: ‘Can it be a bit subtle?’ Well, no. I also had dots tattooed on my body so that the doctors knew exactly where to irradiate. That seems to be something normal with radiation.”

“On the days that I did not have to go to the hospital, I was at home in Amsterdam or with my parents in Brabant. My mother also came to see me a lot. And my family, friends, colleagues and Leon were also great. They had made a schedule. Every evening someone came to my house to cook for me and do the housework. I never had to be alone. People did their shopping, sent cards, flowers, hugs, balloons. When I received chemo for 24 hours in the hospital, someone was with me at all times. It’s so strange: when I talk about the operation, the chemotherapy, the fact that I no longer have my uterus, I can easily keep it dry. But I fill up when it comes to the love I have received. Then, despite the fact that you are very ill, you feel like a privileged person.

It has now been 1.5 years since we heard the bad news. A few weeks after the last chemo, Leon and I went to a friends wedding abroad. I thought: we are also a couple, we should just do things like this. Little by little I have started my life again, regained my health. I can do my work as a project manager again, I can go to parties with friends again, have dinner with family again. And then I just manage to enjoy it. I’m so glad I’m still here, but I won’t be the same as I used to be. I know I will permanently have less energy. I have to rediscover my body, in terms of intimacy, but also in terms of what I can do. I can’t stand for long: I need a stool at drinks. The operation made my legs weaker. I have to wear thick, tight tights every day to prevent edema. That’s because so many lymph nodes have been removed. In winter that is not a problem, I often wear long dresses, but I dread summer…

I also no longer feel when I have to pee. I go because I know I have to go and then I use small catheters that I always have with me. People find that intense, but really: you get used to everything. You adapt. And you appreciate what you do have. I could have died too. I sometimes find that an intense realization. If I had not had sex with Leon at the time – which caused me to bleed – and had waited for my next smear test, which was scheduled about 4 months later, I might have been too late. You don’t feel sick at all, I felt great. I can therefore worry about people who do not go to the doctor with complaints, or people who do not have the smear test done because they think it is unimportant or do not dare. Or worse: mothers who do not vaccinate their teenage daughters. That’s why I tell my story. Not to scare people, but to show: this can happen if you have HPV. If there had been a vaccination against cervical cancer in my time, I might have been spared this misery.”

“That doesn’t mean I’m not happy. Leon and I have recently started living together in a nice house in Amsterdam-West and we are increasingly concerned with our desire to have children. We will soon have a meeting in the hospital in Brussels to see in which form surrogacy is possible. It can be done through someone with whom we have a relationship of trust – paying for it is not allowed. But we would never ask anyone, it’s too big for that. We are also looking into registering with a Greek surrogacy bank, which we have heard positive stories about. The rules are different there – a little more flexible and more favorable to us.

Many friends around me are having children. When I just got chemo and was feeling sick, my best friend was just pregnant and also feeling sick. A lot was happening hormonally for her and me at the same time, but for me it was because I no longer had a uterus, and for her it was because there was a baby in her belly. That was crazy, but at the same time we were able to experience it very close to each other. It made our friendship even stronger.

My relationship is also steady. Perhaps in the past I would have become nervous about such an uncertain process of becoming a mother, or sad because I could never carry my own child, but now I know: I can do this. Especially with Leon by my side, and with all those wonderful friends, family and colleagues. It is precisely because of my misery in the past that I have confidence in the future.”

Lisanne van SadelhoffMariel KolmschotJanuary 17, 2020, 5:15 PM

