Get ready! Free vaccination day for pets: dates and points enabled

From the Ministry of Health of Bogotá they informed citizens about the free vaccination points against rabies for dogs and cats, which will be enabled again from next January 11, 2024.

It is important to know that the aforementioned sessions are aimed at pets that live in homes registered in strata 1, 2 and 3 of the city.

Now, the entity also pointed out that it is recommended to vaccinate canines and felines from 3 months of age, so it is important to be clear about these data before attending the event.

recommendations

Likewise, these are some recommendations that should be taken into account when having your pet vaccinated against rabies:

First of all, the animal must be in good health to avoid any type of inconvenience with others who attend.

They should not present vomiting, diarrhea, fever or any other symptoms of illness.

In the specific case of females, they must not be pregnant or pregnant.

On the other hand, you must not have received the rabies vaccine in the last year to take advantage of this benefit.

Vaccination points against rabies in Bogotá

Meanwhile, permanent rabies vaccination points and schedules can be consulted on the website of the Ministry of Health or by consulting the document included below. These are just some points that are available to citizens:

North Subnetwork

Engativá CAPS Garcés Navas Monday to Sunday / 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Climb CAPS Corner Monday through Sunday / 9:00 am 3:00 PM

Usaquén Pet Center Monday to Sunday / 8:00 am -4:00 pm / Friday 9:00 to 12:00 pm

Barrios Unidos USS Rionegro Monday to Sunday (includes holidays) 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm / Friday 9:00 am – 3:00 p..m.

North Subnet Information: 300 323 8661 – 443 1790 ext 2301 – 2302 – 2303

South Subnetwork

Usme – CAPS Marichuela Monday to Sunday (includes holidays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm) / Friday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Bolivar City

Diagonal Youth Center 71B South No. 18i –

Tunjuelito CAPS San Benito: Cl 58 Sur #19B-25