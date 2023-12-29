Get rid of a runny nose and sore throat quickly

#rid #runny #nose #sore #throat #quickly

By: Teresa Toth, Carolin Gehrmann

A doctor shares his insider tips for getting rid of colds quickly. His most popular remedy is available in every supermarket.

Munich – Many people are currently suffering from a cold – typical of the wet and cold season. Flu, corona and RS viruses are currently causing a real wave of illness in Germany. It is usually not necessary to take medication for a common cold. However, there are some home remedies that can relieve symptoms or even prevent the cold from breaking out.

Some home remedies can prevent colds – or at least alleviate the symptoms. (Symbolic image) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Gargling with salt water can help with the early symptoms of a cold

The renowned doctor and writer Dietrich Grönemeyer gave an interview focus.de valuable tips on this. Even at the first signs of an approaching cold, such as a scratchy throat, these strategies have proven effective in the fight against unpleasant infections. The best thing about it: For most of these measures, a trip to the pharmacy is not necessary.

Grönemeyer’s first piece of advice is to gargle regularly with salt water or antiseptic herbal tinctures. Extracts of sage or thyme are particularly recommended. According to the expert, a practical alternative that can be used on the go, for example, are lozenges. These should ideally contain sage, honey or Icelandic moss. According to a study by the German Federal Association for Speech Therapy, moistening the mucous membranes by sucking can bring relief to irritated mucous membranes.

Cistus has long been considered a popular medicinal herb against illnesses

Grönemeyer’s ultimate secret recipe against colds is another natural product: cistus, also known as cistus. According to the specialist magazine, this Mediterranean medicinal plant PTA in the pharmacy Since ancient times, it has been valued as a “medicinal herb for body, mind and soul”.

Cistus is an eye-catcher in every garden and a medicinal plant. © Imago

Cistus, known for its antiviral properties, remains popular today and can be purchased as a tea or in the form of lozenges, they said Doctors newspaper. Studies by the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI have also shown that the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the cause of the corona pandemic and presumably transmitted by bats, appears to multiply less rapidly after the addition of cistus extract. However, it is important to emphasize that these experiments were carried out on cell cultures and not on humans, as the institute clarified when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA.

According to the expert, ginger is a real miracle cure for colds

For doctors Grönemeyer, the most popular and at the same time most effective way to fight infections is to eat ginger. How focus.de reports, Grönemeyer relies on the healing effects of this root. His tip: Chew a small piece of ginger mixed with a little honey two to three times a day. According to him, this simple home remedy is said to be very helpful in warding off colds.

