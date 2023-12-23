“Get to know each player selected in the Lidom Re-Entry Draft”| Daily List

#player #selected #Lidom #ReEntry #Draft #Daily #List

Paolo Espino was the first selection of the Cibao Giants in the re-entry draft of the Dominican Baseball League (Lidom).

The second to be selected was Raúl Valdes, who returns to the postseason with the Eastern Stars.

The Leones del Esgido chose Major League shortstop Jorge Mateo.

That first round closed with the Tigres del Licey choosing Yadiel Hernández.

This draw had the particularity that it involved native and imported players. The rule indicates that at least 3 Dominican players must be selected by each team.

The Cibao Giants had the first pick in the draft; Eastern Stars, seconds and Lions of the Chosen one of thirds. In fourth place they selected Tigres del Licey, current champions of the tournament.

The re-entry draft was held this afternoon at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium and was broadcast live on Lidom’s YouTube channel.

Vitelio Mejía, president of the league, spoke before the start of the player draw and thanked the Lidom technical team for the support and work of the four classified teams and predicted that it will be a postseason of “fear and jumps.”

He also said that he was already beginning to dream about the team that would present Lidom in the Caribbean Series, which next year will be held in Miami, United States.

The selections by rounds:

1 ronda

Cibao Giants: Paolo Espino

Eastern Stars: Raúl Valdes

Lions of the Chosen One: Jorge Mateo

Tigres del Licey: Yadiel Hernández

2 ronda

Eastern Stars: Esmil Rogers

Giants of Cibao: Fernando Abad

Tigres del Licey: Gustavo Núñez

Lions of the Chosen One: Yamacio Navarro

3 ronda

Lions of the Chosen One: Yairo Muñoz

Tigres del Licey: Starlyn Castro

Cibao Giants: Jeimer Candelario

Eastern Stars: Webster Rivas

4 ronda

Tigres del Licey: Pedro Payano

Lions of the Chosen One: Richard Rodríguez

Eastern Stars: Henry Sosa

Cibao Giants: Justin Martínez

5 ronda

Giants of Cibao: Francisco Peña

Eastern Stars: Ronnie Williams

Lions of the Chosen One: Michael Pérez

Tigres del Licey: Cristian Adames

6 ronda

Eastern Stars: José José

Cibao Giants: Yefry Pérez

Tigres del Licey: Wiliams Jerez

Lions of the Chosen One: Chester Pimentel

Team picks

Cibao Giants

1- Paolo Espino

2- Fernando Abad

3- Jeimer Candelario

4- Justin Martínez

5- Francisco Peña

6- Yefri Pérez

Eastern Stars

1- Raúl Valdés

2- Esmil Rogers

3- Webster Rivas

4- henry sosa

5- Ronnie Williams

6- José José

Lions of the Chosen One

1- Jorge Mateo

2- Yamaico Navarro

3- Yairo Muñoz

4- Richard Rodríguez

5- Michael Pérez

6- Chester Pimentel

Licey Tigers

1- Yadiel Hernández

2- Gustavo Núñez

3- Pedro Payano

4- Starlin Castro

5- Christian Adames

6- William Jerez