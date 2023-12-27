Get to know soil microorganisms, these are the 5 main groups

#soil #microorganisms #main #groups

If we want to plant or garden, of course we know that loose soil is a crucial need. Soil is a medium for plant growth and development. But apart from that, land also has its own ecosystem. In the soil, there are various kinds of living organisms which play an important role in soil fertility.

One of them is soil microorganisms. Even though they cannot be seen with the naked eye, these microorganisms also play a role in maintaining the ecosystem and soil conditions. Here are the 5 main groups of soil microorganisms.

1. Bacteria

illustration of soil microbes (pixabay.com/malucero-3694418)

Bacteria are one of the microorganisms with the largest population in the soil. Reporting from Ohio State University, one teaspoon of loose soil generally contains around 100 million to 1 billion bacteria. Bacteria are divided into various classifications, based on shape, gram positive or negative, aerobic or anaerobic, as well as other classifications. Bacteria play an important role in maintaining the ecosystem in the soil, such as improving its structure and breaking down and recycling the nutrients needed by plants. Some bacteria are known to be able to break down nutrients such as nitrogen Azotobacter, Azospirillumand Clostridium.

Apart from good bacteria, there are also pathogenic bacteria in the soil that can carry pests and diseases to plants. However, a healthy and diverse population of soil bacteria can produce antibiotic compounds to protect plants from disease. Diverse bacterial populations will compete with each other to obtain balanced nutrients and water, thereby reducing the population of disease-causing organisms.

2. Actinomycetes

ilustrasi actinomycetes (mdpi.com)

Actinomycetes still included in the bacterial group. Even though their population is not as large as bacteria, their presence is very important in the soil. Reporting from Frontiers in Soil Science, actinomycetes represents an important population of microorganisms in the soil, especially in biologically controlling pests and plant diseases and increasing plant growth. Reporting from Ohio State University, Streptomycetes (one of a kind actinomycetes) is known to produce more than 50 different types of antibiotics to protect plants from pathogenic bacteria.

3. Fungi

fungus illustration (researchgate.net)

Fungi play an important role in the ecological system of microorganisms in soil. Reporting from The Ohio State University, the majority of fungal groups will decompose lignin and other materials that are difficult to digest. Fungi can produce a network of hyphae that will interact with soil particles, roots and rocks by forming fibers to help find nutrients in the soil. Then, this tissue will release enzymes into the soil to break down complex molecules which are then reabsorbed by the fibers. Fungi will absorb and redistribute soil nutrients to plant roots that need them.

4. Alga

algae illustration (pixabay.com/fraugun-6139425)

Soil algae are simple photosynthetic microorganisms that live and evolve in soil. This algae can grow in almost all soil environments, both on the surface and below the surface. Reporting from NCBI, Algae is one of the most unique organisms with a lot of potential for application in the world of agrocomplexes as a biological fertilizer and agent for maintaining soil conditions, to increase fertility and plant productivity. Algae is known to help soil improve its qualities such as carbon content, aeration, texture and nitrogen fixation. With this, the presence of algae can also indicate the range of environmental health of the soil.

