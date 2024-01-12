Get to know the 7th Planet from the Sun and its characteristics

#7th #Planet #Sun #characteristics

This is because the atmosphere around the planet contains very thick methane gas. Not only that, this planet's atmosphere is also composed of hydrogen and helium.

The core of the seventh planet is in the form of a very heavy liquid. If you look further, the mantle layer consists of water, methane and ammonia with a temperature of thousands of degrees Celsius and is many kilometers thick.

Get to know the 7th Planet from the Sun

The planet Uranus was the first planet discovered after the invention of the telescope by William Herschel on March 13, 1781.

Quoting from the book Solar System published by Yudistira Ghalia Indonesia (p. 28), the name Uranus was given by the ancient Greeks. This planet is included in the Jovian planet group based on its constituent materials.

The Jovian group of planets is a group of planets whose constituent materials are gas and ice. The planet Uranus is also a large planet in terms of diameter and is in third place after Jupiter and Saturn.

This planet has the characteristics of a ring. The ring shape looks smaller and darker when compared to the planet Saturn. This is because the ring is composed of dark dust particles.

Uranus’ spin axis is very close to its orbital line. This is because its rotation axis is very tilted compared to other planets.

As Uranus revolves around the sun, the planet appears to roll on its side. Meanwhile, the other planets rotate in a more or less upright position.

The atmospheric temperature of the planet Uranus is almost -214°C. Because the temperature of this planet is very cold and relies on high levels of methane gas, this planet cannot be inhabited by living creatures.

Characteristics of the 7th Planet from the Sun

Humans cannot see the planet Uranus because it is very far from the sun. If you want to see it, humans need tools in the form of binoculars. The characteristics of the 7th planet from the sun can be understood as follows.

The planet Uranus is almost similar to the planet Saturn, because both planets have rings. Uranus’ rings are composed of dark dust particles.

The planet Uranus has 27 satellites. The five natural satellites he owns are named Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon, and Miranda.

3. Long periods of rotation and revolution

The planet Uranus has a diameter of approximately 50,724 km. The planet’s core is composed of liquid, so this planet is very heavy in mass.

This makes Uranus have a rotation period of almost 24 hours. Meanwhile, its distance from the sun means that this planet took around 84 years to evolve.

This is an explanation of the 7th planet from the sun and its characteristics. Hopefully the discussion that follows can be useful.