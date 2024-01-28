Get to Know the Last Dinosaur Species on Earth

#Dinosaur #Species #Earth

Jakarta – Have you ever thought about what type of dinosaur was the last to live in the world? Yes, the Sauropod species is the answer.

This species is claimed by researchers to be the largest species of its kind and one of the last surviving members of its family.

This claim is based on paleontologists’ discovery of fossils of this species in 2012 in the Huincul Formation, Neuquèn Province, Argentina. The species was later named Sidersaura marae.

A study published in the journal Historical Biology carried out several excavations over several years. Reporting from detikInetresearchers took giant dinosaur parts from four individuals.

This newly discovered animal most likely died in a muddy area near a river. Some of their bones survived even though the water displaced them.

In 2022, researchers discovered one of the new sauropods lying next to a giant meat-eating dinosaur named Meraxes gigas. While the other three are 20 meters away.

There are several physical differences found from rebbachisaurids because their size is very large. As the hind legs of S marae are much stronger than those of its relatives.

The name S. marae itself is taken from the unusual shape of its hamel curve, namely the bone structure in the tail. Sidersaura combines ‘sider’ the Latin word for star with the Greek word ‘saura’ meaning lizard or reptile.

Lerzo, one of the researchers, also looked at the evolutionary relationship between the new species and other rebbachisaurids. Based on observations, it was noted that S. marae was more closely related to members of the older group from the early Cretaceous period than to other late Cretaceous rebbachisaurids.

“This discovery sheds new light on the evolution of the rebbachisaurid family as their era is coming to an end. The rebbachisauridae became extinct about 90 million years ago, so S. marae was among the last to live on Earth. This is the last form of the group,” said Lerzo.

