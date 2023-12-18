Get to Know the Weakest Weapons in PUBG: Avoid Using These!

#Weakest #Weapons #PUBG #Avoid

The weakest weapons in PUBG Mobile are always avoided by professional players. However, this weapon is also something you shouldn’t take when looting in the PUGB Mobile game.

Weapon selection is the key to success in survival. However, not all weapons have the same performance. We can consider several other items as less profitable choices.

This article will review weapons that should be avoided when fighting in fierce battles in PUBG. Pay attention and avoid using this item so that it doesn’t become a burden on the team.

6 Weakest Weapons in PUBG that You Should Stay Away From!

1. Pistols

Pistols in the PUBG game are often the weapon of last resort. Limited bullet capacity and limited range make it less effective in medium or long range combat.

2. Micro Uzi

Even though it has a high rate of fire, the Micro Uzi is not very good in combat. This damage is relatively low, especially in the middle of the game when the opponent is already wearing armor.

3. Winchester Model 1894

The next weakest weapon in PUBG Mobile is the Winchester Model 1894. This lever-action rifle has a lower destructive power than other weapons.

The limited rate of fire and limited bullets make it less suitable for long-range combat.

4. Sickle and Crowbar

Sickle and Crowbar are less useful melee weapons. Even though you can use it as an alternative when without a firearm, this weakest weapon in PUBG has a very limited range. As well as inadequate damage.

5. Crossbow

The crossbow may seem attractive because of its ability to use arrows. However, the weakness of this weapon lies in its slow rate of fire and impracticality in close combat.

6. Tommy Gun

Tommy Gun is one of the weakest weapons in the PUBG Mobile game. Even though it has a sufficient level of damage, the Tommy Gun is often difficult for you to use because of its high recoil level. This makes it less precise, especially for consecutive shots.

Understanding the weakest weapons in PUBG is key to increasing your chances of survival. Even though it is situational, you should stay away from these weapons to avoid defeat during fierce battles.