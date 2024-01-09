Get your tickets now for the BL top game against Sturm

It won’t be long before it’s finally back to business in the Red Bull Arena – and that Spring start definitely has it all! Our cup guest game at LASK (Friday, February 2nd) will be followed by the ADMIRAL Bundesliga on Friday, February 9th at 8:30 p.m. at home Top game against SK Sturm Graz.

Home game tickets on sale

Tickets for the game against the Styrians and for our two other home games in the regular season against the Austrians from Lustenau and Klagenfurt are available now online for free sale available! Secure your seats here:

NEU: Family tickets can now also be booked online in our ticket shop.

Get your spring season ticket now and save money

If you would like to watch all of our Red Bulls’ remaining home games live, you can also watch our Limited edition spring season ticket 2024 secure and save money compared to buying day tickets. All further Advantages and information You can find this under the following button:

