“Getting involved allows us to form a society”: this Var psychologist explains why making solidarity resolutions is important

Today, what are the drivers of solidarity commitment?

“Our first commitment is the moment of our incarnation. The second, when we are born. Thus, the commitment is almost ontological (that is to say that it would be part of the most general properties of being, Editor’s note). Of course, commitment also depends on three types of profile – those who commit, those who do not and those who are in between -, and also to one’s family group, to one’s awareness according to the circumstances. life events, encounters…”

What does each individual get out of it?

“Getting involved humanizes. It means that by taking care of others and/or the planet, we are doing a rewarding act: by taking care, by doing good, I am doing myself good. “

And more collectively?

“This is what allows us to form a society, to come together in a group. It also develops otherness because when we get involved, we meet the other, the one who is outside of ourselves and of what we know. We can then discover other parts of ourselves.”

However, despite these “benefits”, our society seems more and more individualistic…

“There is indeed a rise in individualism which is damaging society, humanism. But fortunately, some continue to get involved. We see this particularly when there are disasters: with the war in Ukraine or the earthquake in Morocco, we saw generosity appear. Even if all beings do not have it and not all the time.”

In your opinion, should commitment to solidarity, responsible and local actions be a priority?

“Yes, I believe so. We need to have a group consciousness, understanding that we are interdependent and interconnected. As humans, we have an “I” that we can use either passively or through active engagement . This is what allows us to solve problems or at least participate in their resolution.”

Can one-off commitments be enough to “make society”?

“It is not by giving three euros to a homeless person that we give ourselves a role in society. But in terms of commitment, it depends on each profile: the one who is content to sort his waste, not wasting water or even helping your neighbor participates in solidarity.”