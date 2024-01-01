“Getting involved allows us to form a society”: this Var psychologist explains why making solidarity resolutions is important

#involved #form #society #Var #psychologist #explains #making #solidarity #resolutions #important

Today, what are the drivers of solidarity commitment?

“Our first commitment is the moment of our incarnation. The second, when we are born. Thus, the commitment is almost ontological (that is to say that it would be part of the most general properties of being, Editor’s note). Of course, commitment also depends on three types of profile – those who commit, those who do not and those who are in between -, and also to one’s family group, to one’s awareness according to the circumstances. life events, encounters…”

What does each individual get out of it?

“Getting involved humanizes. It means that by taking care of others and/or the planet, we are doing a rewarding act: by taking care, by doing good, I am doing myself good. “

And more collectively?

“This is what allows us to form a society, to come together in a group. It also develops otherness because when we get involved, we meet the other, the one who is outside of ourselves and of what we know. We can then discover other parts of ourselves.”

Photo DR.

However, despite these “benefits”, our society seems more and more individualistic…

“There is indeed a rise in individualism which is damaging society, humanism. But fortunately, some continue to get involved. We see this particularly when there are disasters: with the war in Ukraine or the earthquake in Morocco, we saw generosity appear. Even if all beings do not have it and not all the time.”

Also Read:  Bolivia: National Customs seizes 37 tons of illegal merchandise in Potosí

In your opinion, should commitment to solidarity, responsible and local actions be a priority?

“Yes, I believe so. We need to have a group consciousness, understanding that we are interdependent and interconnected. As humans, we have an “I” that we can use either passively or through active engagement . This is what allows us to solve problems or at least participate in their resolution.”

Can one-off commitments be enough to “make society”?

“It is not by giving three euros to a homeless person that we give ourselves a role in society. But in terms of commitment, it depends on each profile: the one who is content to sort his waste, not wasting water or even helping your neighbor participates in solidarity.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Organization and Administration announces a competition for jobs for 30,000 assistant teachers for the third year
Organization and Administration announces a competition for jobs for 30,000 assistant teachers for the third year
Posted on
Israel may withdraw troops from Gaza to prepare for the next phase of the war
Israel may withdraw troops from Gaza to prepare for the next phase of the war
Posted on
Slovakia adopted the euro 15 years ago. How did it (not) help her?
Slovakia adopted the euro 15 years ago. How did it (not) help her?
Posted on
iQOO Neo 9 Pro debuted with Dimensity 9300 chip and 144 Hz display
iQOO Neo 9 Pro debuted with Dimensity 9300 chip and 144 Hz display
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News