Getting to Know France’s New PM Gabriel Attal, Young-Gay & Banning Abayas

Tuesday, 01/09/2024 21:50 IWST

Photo: New French PM Gabriel Attal (AP/Christophe Ena)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – French President Emannuel Macron appointed Gabriel Attal (34) as the country’s new prime minister (PM), Tuesday (9/1/2024). Attal, who was previously the education minister, became the youngest person to occupy the second highest position in the country.

This follows the resignation of Elisabeth Borne (62) and members of her government Monday evening. Borne himself has served two years.

This overhaul was carried out ahead of the Paris Olympics in July-August. France is also holding parliamentary elections, which Macron risks losing to the right-wing opposition led by Marine Le Pen.

A broader cabinet reshuffle is also expected to occur this week. Macron is said to be trying to sharpen his team for the final three years of his presidency.

“The president of the republic appointed Gabriel Attal as prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government,” the presidential statement was quoted as saying AFP.

“I know I can count on your energy and commitment,” Macron said hopefully to Attal.

Macron himself returned as President of France for a second term after winning the 2022 election. However, in his leadership, Macron has faced a number of challenges, ranging from unpopular pension reform, the loss of his majority in parliamentary elections, and controversy over immigration laws.

Macron cannot run again in the 2027 presidential election. His ministers have openly raised concerns that Le Pen has a chance of winning the presidency.

Attal, who is believed to be his successor, will compete closely ahead of the European elections with another rising “French political star”, Jordan Bardella. He is only 28 years old and is now the leader of the right-wing RN party.

In France, the PM leads the government and is appointed by the president although he cannot be directly dismissed by the chief executive. Under the French system, the president sets general policy and the PM is responsible for the day-to-day management of the government, often “paying the price” when a government experiences turbulence.

A Gay-Initiator of the Abaya Ban

Attal was known to French citizens during Covid-19 where he was the government spokesperson. He has been one of the country’s most popular politicians in recent polls.

He even rivaled presidential candidate Edouard Philippe as the most popular politician in France according to an IPSOS poll in December. He was known as an intelligent minister, appearing easily on radio shows and also in parliament.

Quoted by a number of media, he also openly declared himself to be gay. He said this shortly after joining the government in 2018.

“Gabriel Attal publicly came out as gay shortly after joining the government in 2018 and announced his relationship with… Stéphane Séjourné,” wrote Politico.

“The two political leaders are no longer close but have never publicly confirmed their separation,” the US media added.

When elected as education minister, Attal announced a ban on wearing abayas in classrooms. According to him, the clothes worn mostly by Muslims test secularism in state schools.

He is active in reducing the problem of bullying at school. Where he admitted to national TV that he had experienced this bully while studying at the prestigious private school in Paris, l’Ecole Alsacienne, including homophobic abuse.

It is known that Attal’s father, Yves, was a descendant of Tunisian Jews who migrated in World War II. In profile The worldhe was raised as an Orthodox Christian by his Russian mother.

