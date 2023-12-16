GGD will come to Alblasserdam on Tuesday for corona vaccinations; Councilor: “Unique opportunity”

#GGD #Alblasserdam #Tuesday #corona #vaccinations #Councilor #Unique #opportunity

Advertorial

ALBLASSERDAM – The communal health service (GGD) will come to Landvast in Alblasserdam on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 to vaccinate people against the coronavirus. There are 600 vaccines available and it is not necessary to make an appointment in advance. Councilor Margreet de Deugd is happy that it is still possible for Alblasserdam residents to get a vaccination close to home and speaks of a ‘unique opportunity’. “We heard that the vaccination locations, such as those in Dordrecht, were difficult to reach for some residents. Wim van Krimpen of the PvdA has also asked questions about this to the council,” says councilor De Deugd.

Threshold

The councilor continues: “That is why we contacted the GGD and said that we regret that there is such a threshold. The GGD indicated that a mobile team could be organized, provided that we could provide a good location.”

Unique opportunity

That location was found in the large hall (Royaal) of the Landvast aan de Haven cultural center in Alblasserdam. Councilor De Deugt says: “The national vaccination campaign will end on December 22. We are therefore very happy that we managed to have the GGD come to Alblasserdam. This is a great and unique opportunity to still obtain the corona booster 2023. We believe it is important that people can take advantage of the opportunity to protect their health. Furthermore, it is possible for people who cannot get to Landvast on their own to use the Wijkhopper and the Graag Gedaan transport facility of the Alblasserdam Welfare Foundation.”

For whom?

However, not everyone is eligible for the corona vaccination in Landvast. The GGD has selected a group for this. GGD spokesperson Wesley van Veen explains how this works: “People who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from corona can get a corona shot. These are people aged 60 or older, but also people aged 18 to 59 who receive an annual invitation for the flu shot (for example people with cardiovascular disease, diabetes or lung disease), medically high-risk groups and pregnant women. Healthcare workers with direct patient and/or client contact can also get the corona shot this fall. The corona shot restores protection against corona and prevents hospitalization or death as much as possible. In individual cases, getting the corona shot is also possible for people who fall outside the target groups mentioned. For example, for people with a vulnerable family member.”

XBB-vaccin

The vaccine that will be used in Alblasserdam is called the XBB vaccine. Spokesman Van Veen: “The corona shot for the autumn round is the XBB vaccine from pharmaceutical company BioNTech/Pfizer. This updated XBB vaccine has the same effect as previous mRNA vaccines. The difference is that the mRNA in the vaccine has been adjusted so that it better matches the current virus variants.”

Times

Alblasserdam residents can get the corona vaccine in Landvast on Tuesday, December 19 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The vaccination is free and it is not necessary to make an appointment. Councilor De Deugd hopes that Alblasserdam residents will pass it on to each other in time. “We ask people to pass it on to people with vulnerable health, so that everyone is at least informed. Because the time is short, we have not been able to set up an extensive campaign.”

Gratefully

Finally, the councilor said he is grateful to all the people who made the vaccination campaign possible, including the employees of the GGD, Landvast and civil servants. “We are very grateful to them.”