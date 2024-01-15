Ghana loses to Cape Verde – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Ghana #loses #Cape #Verde #Football #Sportacentrs.com

The teams scored one goal each in both halves. In the 17th minute, the San Jose “Earthquakes” midfielder Zamir Monteira put the Cape Verdeans in the lead, but after 19 minutes, with the help of video replay technology, the kick of “Anderlecht” Ghanaian midfielder Majid Ashimeru was disallowed due to the back.

In the 56th minute, however, Ghana managed to fight back, after Jordan Ayew’s pass made it 1-1 to Istanbul “Fenerbahçe” defender Aleksandar Djika.

In one of the three substitutions made in the 62nd minute, the 34-year-old player of the French club “Le Havre”, Andre Ayew, entered the field, for whom this is the eighth major final tournament in the ranks of the national team of Ghana.

Tonight, the islanders, who gained the advantage in ball control (54-46 (%)) and shots made (15-11), could rejoice in the second minute of the compensation time, when the decisive goal was scored by Gary Rodrigues, who plays everyday in the Turkish Super League.

The winners of the first two places of all six groups, as well as the four third-placed teams with the highest statistical indicators, will enter the round of 16.

Africa Cup of Nations football, group stage

DateGr.TimeGameResult13.01.A22.00 Cote d’Ivoire – Guinea-Bissau2:0 (1:0)14.01.16.00Nigeria – Equatorial Guinea1:1 (1:1)B19.00Egypt – Mozambique2:2 (1:0)22.00Ghana – Cape Verde1 :2 (0:1)15.01.C16.00Senegal – Gambia19.00Cameroon – GuineaD22.00Algeria – Angola16.01.16.00Burkina Faso – MauritaniaE19.00Tunisia – Namibia22.00Mali – Republic of South Africa17.01.F19.00Morocco – Tanzania22.00Congo DR – Zambia18 .01.A16.00 Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau19.00 Cote d’Ivoire – NigeriaB22.00 Egypt – Ghana19.01.16.00Cape Verde – MozambiqueC19.00 Senegal – Cameroon22.00 Guinea – Gambia20.01.D16.00 Algeria – Burkina Faso19.00 Mauritania – AngolaE22.00Tu nissia – Mali21. 01.F16.00Morocco – DR Congo19.00Zambia – TanzaniaE22.00South Africa – Namibia22.01.A19.00Equatorial Guinea – Cote d’Ivoire19.00Guinea-Bissau – NigeriaB22.00Cape Verde – Egypt22.00Mozambique – Ghana23.01.C19.00Guinea – Senegal19 .00 The Gambia – Cameroon D 22.00 Mauritania – Algeria 22.00 Angola – Burkina Faso 24.01.E 19.00 Republic of South Africa – Tunisia 19.00 Namibia – Mali F 22.00 Zambia – Morocco 22.00 Tanzania – DR Congo

Used sources: