Gherkin King gets a second season: ‘There’s always so much happening here’ | TV

The RTL 5 reality series The Gherkin King is getting a second season. Oos Kesbeke and his sons Sylvian and Camiel, who are the focus of the program, said this on Thursday in front of the cameras of RTL Boulevard.

For the second series, Kesbeke and his sons will go to Lisbon with the employees of the family business Kesbeke Fijne Tafelzuur, among others. “A long weekend,” says Kesbeke. “There are some of our guys who have never flown before.”

Kesbeke assures viewers that there is plenty to say about his company. “There’s always so much going on here. We can make a reality show that is 365 days a year, but that is just too much.”

The Gherkin King focuses on Oos Kesbeke and his family business. In the series, Oos prepares his sons to one day take over the company, which specializes in pickles. Oos himself is the grandson of founder Charles Kesbeke.

