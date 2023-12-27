Ghislaine Plag says goodbye to Spraakmakers: ‘We spent the morning together for years’ | Show

#Ghislaine #Plag #goodbye #Spraakmakers #spent #morning #years #Show

NPO celebrity Ghislaine Plag said goodbye to the listeners and her permanent editors on Wednesday morning at the end of the NPO Radio 1 program Spraakmakers. The 48-year-old Plag was with the NPO for almost twenty years and has presented the Spraakmakers program for the past six years. She is leaving because she wants to ‘discover new things’.

Show editors 27-12-23, 12:48 Last update: 12:49

