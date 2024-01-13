Gianluca Vacchi leaves Ima with over 700 million

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JAN 13 – An exit from Ima, the family company, which will earn him “over 700 million” to open a new chapter in his life which will be focused on “business, social media and my daughter “. Thus, Gianluca Vacchi, Bolognese entrepreneur, DJ and internet star with 47 million followers, in a long interview with ‘Il Resto del Carlino’, talks about the farewell to the Emilian packaging giant led by his cousin Alberto Vacchi after the sale of the shareholding of 13.2% held in the portfolio.


“I left Ima after 30 years and an extraordinary journey – he argues – A company that was and still is very important to me. When I talk about it, it is as if it were a living being, almost as if it had a soul. With my cousin Alberto at guide – he continues – Ima will grow further and it will be a good thing if it is listed on Wall Street. I am not leaving because I have no faith in the future scenarios of the multinational, I have unlimited faith in Ima. But because I am a lover of the transit of life.


I have had many lives, at 56 I will start a new one in which I will be able to dispose of my assets.”


As for the numbers of the operation, Vacchi reveals, “my share was sold for over 700 million and will be paid to me in two tranches. The first part already paid immediately, the rest after a few years”. In any case, he underlines in another passage of the interview, “Alberto is a very good entrepreneur and manager, up until now, however, I have been a shareholder in any of my entrepreneurial adventures. We have different talents, but we share the principles of business management. And I believe, knowing him, that he had a laugh about my social dances”..


Looking to the future, “at 56 I will combine the desire for enterprise and that of a good father. I don’t want to exaggerate, I will do what I know how to do”. Without abandoning social media which “gave me popularity: there are people who come to my house for a selfie”. Therefore, concludes Vacchi, “I am calm. I try to always have new challenges in front of me, new goals. I get bored easily. But this does not apply to my partner and my daughter: my family is my life” (ANSA).

