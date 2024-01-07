Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Bucks history with a great game against the Rockets; he is only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Despite the defeat of the Milwaukee Bucks before the Houston Rockets (108-112) this Saturday, at the Toyota Center, the Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved an important record and is very close to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Giannis achieves important record with the Bucks

The Bucks power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpothe night ended in Houston with 48 points, 17 rebounds and two assists, but it was not enough to avoid defeat against the Rockets.

However, the Greek’s numbers allowed him to continue writing his name in the history of the Bucks. Giannis recorded the fourth game in his career with 45 or more points and at least 15 rebounds.

This way, Antetokounmpo it stands alone below Kareem Abdul-Jabbarwho has eight games in the Milwaukee franchise with those numbers.

Antetokounmpo’s great play was not enough to beat the Rockets

Los Houston Rockets (18-16) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) despite the Greek’s 48 points and 17 rebounds Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Rockets dominated by 18 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the great performance of Antetokounmpo He adjusted the game in the last moments.

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a basket against the Rockets.

Michael Wyke/LaPresse

Alperen Sengun with 21 points and 11 rebounds (double-double) he was the best of the Rocketsin which Jeff Green and Jalen Green also stood out, with 16 points each, and Jabari Smith Jr. with another double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Bucks They remain second in the East despite the defeat and the Rockets They remain in the play-in places in the West.

