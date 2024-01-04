Giant exomoons could turn out to be a huge mistake

#Giant #exomoons #turn #huge #mistake

The existence of moons orbiting the exoplanets Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b has become doubtful.

When it was discovered that some stars in the Milky Way had planets orbiting them, we hypothesized that these exoplanets might also have moons. However, they are even more difficult to detect. Of the more than 5,300 currently known exoplanets, only two are known to have moons. However, a recently published data analysis showed that scientific reports are rarely clear-cut: there is often greater or lesser uncertainty behind them, and the path leading to proof is often more like a thriller.

An artist’s illustration of a gas giant exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star. This is also the case with the Kepler-1625b exoplanet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

During the observations of the Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b exoplanets with the Kepler and Hubble space telescopes, researchers discovered the presence of exomoons for the first time. A new study questions this finding. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research and the Sonnenberg Observatory published in the journal Nature Astronomy that the “planetary only” explanation is much more convincing. The researchers used a newly developed computer algorithm called Pandora, which aims to facilitate and speed up the search for exomoons. They also looked at what types of exomoons could be discovered with modern observations from space. The results of their research are quite surprising.

In the Solar System, it is almost common for a planet to have one or more moons orbiting it: except for Mercury and Venus, all the other planets have satellites. So far, astronomers have found 140 natural moons around the gas giant Saturn. The researchers therefore make it likely that planets in distant star systems may also have moons. So far, only two exoplanets, Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b, have been proven to have moons, but this is not surprising. Distant moons are much smaller than their planets, making them much harder to find. Scanning the observational data of thousands of exoplanets is an extremely time-consuming task.

When an exoplanet appears to pass in front of a distant star, our telescopes can detect the dimming of the star’s light. How successful this measurement is depends on what factors add noise to the light curve. In order to find a moon orbiting an exoplanet in the received data, we need to look for a weak, periodic signal that can be hidden in the noise. Analyzing the data is a huge task, which requires not only the instruments of the telescopes, but also statistical methods. (MPS/hormesdesign.de)

The researchers developed their own search algorithm to facilitate and speed up the search for exomoons. The method was reported last year. The algorithm was made available to all researchers with open source code. When they examined the observational data of Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b, they came to a surprising result. “We wanted to confirm the existence of exomoons orbiting Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b.” – said the lead author of the study, René Heller (MPS). “Unfortunately, the analysis showed otherwise.”

The Jupiter-like Kepler-1625b made headlines five years ago, when researchers at New York’s Columbia University presented convincing evidence that the exoplanet has a huge moon orbiting it, one that dwarfs all the other moons in the Solar System. The researchers analyzed data from the Kepler space telescope. Between 2009 and 2013, the spacecraft observed more than 100,000 stars and discovered more than 2,000 exoplanets. However, after its discovery in 2018, the exomoon began a cosmic hide-and-seek with researchers. First, it disappeared when the Kepler data were cleaned of systematic noise. However, further observations with the Hubble Space Telescope again provided evidence of its existence. This was followed by the discovery of another exomoon last year: according to researchers, a much larger moon than Earth orbits the Jupiter-sized exoplanet named Kepler-1708b.

“Exomoons are so far away that we cannot see them directly even with the largest modern telescopes.” René Heller explains. With telescopes, we can instead observe the brightness changes of distant stars, which are plotted on light curves as a function of time. Researchers look for signs of the presence of moons in these light curves. If an exoplanet appears to pass in front of its star, it obscures its light to a very small extent. An event called a transit repeats itself at regular intervals as the planet orbits the star. The moon orbiting the exoplanet dims the star’s light in a similar way. On the light curve, however, the trace would not appear as just one more dimming: the moon and the planet orbit around their common center of gravity, so the multiple dimming would be arranged in a complicated pattern. In addition, other effects must also be taken into account, such as planetary-moon eclipses, or the star’s natural brightness changes, as well as other noises generated during telescope measurements.

In order to be able to detect the moons, both the New York researchers and their German colleagues first calculated millions of “artificial” light curves for possible planet and moon sizes, the mutual distance and orbit of celestial bodies. The simulated light curves were then compared by an algorithm to the observed light curve to find the most accurate match. The researchers from Göttingen and Sonneberg used the open source Pandora algorithm, which is optimized for searching for exomoons and solves this task much faster than previously developed programs.

In the case of Kepler-1708b, the German researchers came to the conclusion that the scenarios that take the moon into account and those that do not include the moon at all corresponded to the observational data just as well. “The probability of a moon orbiting Kepler-1708b is much lower than previously thought.” – says the co-author of the study, Michael Hippke (Sonneberg Observatory). “Data suggest no exomoon around Kepler-1708b.”

Kepler-1625b probably doesn’t have a giant moon either. The planet’s transits were previously observed by the Kepler and Hubble space telescopes. The German researchers argue that the phenomenon thought to be an exomoon can be explained by the change in brightness observed on the disk of the star, which is called peripheral darkening. The edge of the star’s disk appears darker than the center. However, depending on whether the star of Kepler-1625b is observed with the Kepler or Hubble space telescope, the edge darkening appears differently. This is because the two space telescopes are sensitive in different wavelength ranges. According to the researchers, this is a clearer explanation for the data obtained than a giant exomoon.

Their new, extended analysis shows that exomoon search algorithms often produce false positives. Time and time again, a moon is “discovered” when in fact only a planet is passing in front of its star. In the case of the light curve of Kepler-1625b, the false positives amount to roughly 11 percent. “Our colleagues in New York discovered the suspected exomoon while scanning dozens of exoplanets for moons.” Heller says. “According to our estimates, a false positive result is not at all surprising, rather it is almost expected.” he adds.

Using the algorithm, the researchers also determined which types of exomoons could be clearly identified in the light curves recorded with an instrument similar to Kepler. According to their analysis, only particularly large moons orbiting far from the planet can be detected with current technology. Compared to similar moons in the Solar System, these would be very strange: at least twice the size of Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System, or almost the size of Earth. “The first exomoons that will be discovered in the future, for example by the PLATO spacecraft, will almost certainly be unusual, so it will be very exciting to study them.” Heller says.

Source: Max Planck Gesellschaft

