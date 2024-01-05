Giant slalom at Chuenisbärgli – The hat trick beckons: Odermatt wants victory in Adelboden – Sport

#Giant #slalom #Chuenisbärgli #hat #trick #beckons #Odermatt #victory #Adelboden #Sport

Contents

Marco Odermatt is currently untouchable in the giant slalom. In Adelboden, the man from Nidwalden is aiming for his third win in a row.

On Saturday, the World Cup classic is on the program in Adelboden with the giant slalom. All eyes will of course be on dominator Marco Odermatt. The 26-year-old can complete the hat trick at Chuenisbärgli.

I more or less don’t care about the hat trick.

Only the Austrian Hermann Maier (1998, 1999 and 2001 – the race was canceled in 2000) and Ingemar Stenmark managed to win three Adelboden giant slaloms in a row. The Swede even triumphed four times in a row in Adelboden between 1979 and 1982.

“The hat trick doesn’t matter to me more or less. It would trigger the same amount as a ‘normal’ victory. Every time you are in Abelboden you want to win. That’s why I’m very motivated,” he said before the race.

Anyone who bets on Odermatt winning would probably only earn a little money. He is too deliberate and too consistent in his favorite discipline:

  • The man from Nidwalden won all three giant slaloms of the season – some with a big lead.
  • He has triumphed in the last 6 giant slaloms across all seasons.
  • Of the last 15 giant slaloms, he only failed to finish first in three – he skipped the race in Schladming last January.

“Everything has been falling into place for a while now,” says Odermatt. And yet every race writes its own story. The expected difficult conditions with lots of snow in particular pose a number of question marks for the Swiss team leader. “In addition, every race is a snapshot. “It can change quickly,” he warns.

Also Read:  Lainez trembles, he rejected Real Madrid and now Tigres would sign him by surprise

No special preparation – no training in Adelboden

As a two-time Adelboden winner, he will tackle this year’s race no differently than usual: “I didn’t train here, I was in Bormio. That’s why I couldn’t find out anything new.” For him, it’s all about inspecting the runs, testing the snow and finding the right setup.

Live notice

Open box Close box

You can follow the ski races on Chuenisbärgli as follows on SRF Zwei and in the sports app:

Giant slalom on Saturday

  • 1st run from 10:20 a.m
  • 2nd run from 1:25 p.m

Slalom on Sunday

  • 1st run from 10:20 a.m
  • 2nd run from 1:25 p.m

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Posted on
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Posted on
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Posted on
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News