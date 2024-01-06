Giant slalom in Adelboden | Can Stefan Brennsteiner annoy Marco Odermatt? The second run now in the live ticker

#Giant #slalom #Adelboden #Stefan #Brennsteiner #annoy #Marco #Odermatt #run #live #ticker

Ski star Marco Odermatt laid the foundation for his third victory in Adelboden in the first round of the giant slalom. The Swiss showed an extraordinary run in front of the home crowd on Saturday and took the lead on a shortened route with a lead of 1.04 seconds over Stefan Brennsteiner. Another Austrian, Manuel Feller (+1.24), is in fourth place. The two ÖSV athletes were hardly able to train for giant slalom due to physical problems.

The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (+1.15) is somewhat surprisingly between Brennsteiner and Feller in the rankings, especially since he is a speed specialist. In the absence of the injured Marco Schwarz, Raphael Haaser (+1.67) and Patrick Feurstein (+1.84) from the Austrian team will also be present in the decision (from 1.30 p.m./live ORF 1).

The expectant father Alexis Pinturault did not start for “family reasons,” as a FIS spokeswoman said. The route was shortened due to fresh snow and fog, the first round started from the reserve start.

