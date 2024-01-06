Giant slalom in Adelboden | Can Stefan Brennsteiner annoy Marco Odermatt? The second run now in the live ticker

#Giant #slalom #Adelboden #Stefan #Brennsteiner #annoy #Marco #Odermatt #run #live #ticker

Ski star Marco Odermatt laid the foundation for his third victory in Adelboden in the first round of the giant slalom. The Swiss showed an extraordinary run in front of the home crowd on Saturday and took the lead on a shortened route with a lead of 1.04 seconds over Stefan Brennsteiner. Another Austrian, Manuel Feller (+1.24), is in fourth place. The two ÖSV athletes were hardly able to train for giant slalom due to physical problems.

The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (+1.15) is somewhat surprisingly between Brennsteiner and Feller in the rankings, especially since he is a speed specialist. In the absence of the injured Marco Schwarz, Raphael Haaser (+1.67) and Patrick Feurstein (+1.84) from the Austrian team will also be present in the decision (from 1.30 p.m./live ORF 1).

The expectant father Alexis Pinturault did not start for “family reasons,” as a FIS spokeswoman said. The route was shortened due to fresh snow and fog, the first round started from the reserve start.

More about the Alpine Ski World Cup

Also Read:  UEFA Champions League: Round of 16 matches defined

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vaccine and immunotherapy treatment reduces risk of death by half – Executive Digest
Vaccine and immunotherapy treatment reduces risk of death by half – Executive Digest
Posted on
MSI shows off at CES: razor-sharp monitors and economical but powerful desktops – Computer – .Plans
MSI shows off at CES: razor-sharp monitors and economical but powerful desktops – Computer – .Plans
Posted on
Kasem issue affects the core value of the legal profession
Kasem issue affects the core value of the legal profession
Posted on
Giant slalom in Adelboden | Can Stefan Brennsteiner annoy Marco Odermatt? The second run now in the live ticker
Giant slalom in Adelboden | Can Stefan Brennsteiner annoy Marco Odermatt? The second run now in the live ticker
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News