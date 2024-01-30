Giant slalom in Kronplatz – Camille Rast: transferring her strong form to the giant slalom – Sport

#Giant #slalom #Kronplatz #Camille #Rast #transferring #strong #form #giant #slalom #Sport

Contents

The next giant slalom is on the program in Kronplatz on Tuesday. Camille Rast made it into the top 10 there for the first time.

Almost exactly 7 years ago, at the tender age of 17, Camille Rast broke into the top 10 in a World Cup race for the first time. In the giant slalom in Kronplatz in northern Italy she finished in a strong 9th place. She still looks back fondly on this race, she revealed before her return. For good reason: She has only been better in this discipline once, in 2021 she came 7th in Lienz.

In the still young year of 2024, Rast is driving stronger than ever before. Her last four appearances resulted in just as many top 10 results, the first in the giant slalom since the race in Lienz. The two 4th places in the slaloms in Kranjska Gora and Jasna – excluding team competitions – are synonymous with their best rankings in the World Cup.

I still need some time in the giant slalom.

Rast now wants to maintain her strong (slalom) form in the giant slalom in Kronplatz, but is aware that she still has room for improvement in this discipline: “I still lack a bit of consistency in the giant slalom because of the different course settings. If it’s a fast course, it’s more difficult to find the exact approach to the corners, so I still need a little time.”

TV note

Open box Close box

You can watch the giant slalom in Kronplatz live on SRF Zwei and in the stream:

1st run, from 10:15 a.m

2nd run, from 1:15 p.m

After a year at Salomon, the 24-year-old from Lower Valais switched back to her old outfitter Head this winter, which is one reason for the patience she needed. Rast was somewhat lacking in consistency when it came to the material, which doesn’t apply to her work in the mental area, as she has been working on this with her fitness coach for several seasons: “It helps me to work on physical and mental aspects, which are so closely related, at the same time .»

She doesn’t see herself under time pressure anyway, because there are many athletes in the world’s best giant slalom who are around 30 years old. One of these athletes is Lara Gut-Behrami.

I try to keep the momentum going, not worry too much and go with my gut feeling.

The 32-year-old from Ticino made it to the podium 4 times in 7 giant slaloms this winter and won the 2nd. While Rast recently enjoyed a weekend off, Gut-Behrami had a packed racing weekend with 3 races. “I try to take the good momentum with me, not worry too much and go according to my gut feeling,” says the Super-G winner on Sunday in Cortina.

In addition to Rast and Gut-Behrami, four other Swiss women are at the start: Simone Wild, Melanie Meillard, Jasmina Suter and Andrea Ellenberger.