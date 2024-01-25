Gibelé, a new phenomenon from Angola to the world

In addition to watching the good performance on the field of the Angolan football team, which remains undefeated, in first place in Group D, at the African Cup of Nations, one of the most anticipated moments has been the lively entry of the players, led by “Gibelé” . All this motivation is being well received by Angolans who celebrate with the Palancas Negras.

When Gilberto was called up at the last minute for CAN 2023, taking place in Côte d`Ivoire, as a result of the withdrawal of striker Mbala Zola, the national team’s number seven had simply six thousand followers on Instagram. However, also as a result of his charisma and the way he motivates his teammates, with dances and songs like Kuduro, the Petro de Luanda striker, in less than a week, gained more than 40 thousand followers from all corners of the world. world, going from six to 50 thousand.

Son of former Asa and Petro star Bebeto, Deivi Miguel Vieira “Gibelé”, was born in March 2001, in Luanda. He is known as “son of Cazenga”, where he grew up and goes regularly.

In the first game he was one of the most important units in Angola’s offensive avalanche, creating space for Gelson Dala who scored a goal. In the second, he started the match well, played an important defensive and offensive role, didn’t score, but created dangerous plays.

This Saturday, the Palancas Negras return to the city of Bouaké and the Paz Stadium, where they progressed in the first two matches of the championship, to face the best third-placed team in group E or F, at 6 pm, in the round of 16. Expectations for the game, but also for what the players’ next entrance song will be.

It is worth noting that after yesterday’s victory, the Angolan team collected one million dollars, a prize from the African Football Confederation for each team that reaches the round of 16. The winner of CAN 2023 will receive a prize of seven million dollars.