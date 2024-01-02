#Gică #Hagi #closer #big #dream

Gică Hagi is getting closer to his big dream, represented by the construction of the new stadium in Constanța, a moment which, without a doubt, will be largely synonymous with reaching a new level for Farul, the club where, as is already well known , “The King” is currently the majority shareholder and technical manager.

This aspect was even pointed out by Ciprian Marica, the former striker of the Romanian national team and currently a minority shareholder in the title champion of the Super League.

Gică Hagi is getting closer to his big dream, represented by the new stadium in Constanța

He expressed his belief that, with the completion of the new stadium in Constanța, Farul will enter a new era, one in which all the people involved in this club hope that it will succeed in consolidating its place in the football elite for good Romanian and even begin to make its way even to the European elite to a certain extent.

The project of the new stadium in Constanța was designed in the first phase to be completed in 2025. The new arena will have a total capacity of 18,000 seats and will generate final costs of almost 100 million euros.

The stadium will be part of a sports complex, which will also feature a training football field, a 6-lane athletics track, approved for both domestic and international competitions, which will be equipped with a grandstand with a capacity of approximately 1000 seats, but also a building that will house the athletes’ changing rooms.

The last details were provided by Ciprian Marica, the minority shareholder of Farul

In July of last year, the process of demolishing the old stadium in Constanța began, process that was stopped some time ago due to some appeals filed by certain companies that participated in the tender for the award of this project.

Now, Ciprian Marica has revealed that this obstacle has been overcome and, in addition, announced that the project of the new arena by the sea should enter the straight line sometime in March, after receiving the final approvals in this regard from to the Government of Romania.

“We are still waiting for an opinion from the Government. I understand that the auction went to court and that issue was resolved as well. It will be entered in a straight line with what means opinions in March, if we also have the last agreement from the Government.

It would mean a new stage. At the beginning of next year we will move into our hotel, from our academy. We will have everything in-house and if the stadium comes too, Farul will go to the next level”, said Ciprian Maricaaccording to iamsport.ro.