Gigi Becali has the largest pension in Romania

#Gigi #Becali #largest #pension #Romania

Gigi Becali

Gigi Becali enjoys one of the largest pensions in Romania. Although he did not take a job at the club he has patronized for 20 years, he has taken measures for the future, contributing consistently to a private pension fund. (source: b1tv)

Gigi Becali, monthly contributions of 50,000 euros

With a massive contribution of 50,000 euros per month to a private pension fund since 2008, the millionaire from Pipera collects approximately 45,000 euros per month from this source for 30 years. Adding to this impressive income, the sum of 2,500 euros per month from the MEP pension and also a pension from the Romanian state, Gigi Becali is in a solid financial position. Although the exact figures of his state pension are not known, the total of these impressive incomes shows that the landowner took care to ensure a carefree old age.

He graduated from the “Nicolae Titulescu” Law Faculty of the University of Craiova and has been working in the print media since 2004. At the moment, he is one of the few local journalists dealing with the field of property owners’ associations.