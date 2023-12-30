Gigi Becali, in an enviable shape at 65 years old. Daily diet

If during his youth there were few moments when he avoided food, Gigi Becali admits that now he has become more picky and chooses not to consume certain foods, because they make him sick.

The foods that are not missing from Gigi Becali’s table

In addition to the healthy foods he includes in his diet, the FCSB patron always fasts, thus benefiting from a body purification cure.

Even outside of fasting periods, Gigi Becali rarely eats meat and only when the animal comes from his own yard.

“I slaughter the animal, if I don’t slaughter the calf, I don’t eat. If you don’t cut the sheep or the lamb”.

For breakfast, pheasant or quail eggs are never missing, but neither is the cheese produced by him. As for chicken eggs, Becali no longer consumes them, considering that they have a higher level of cholesterol.

Sausages are not found on the landowner’s table either.

Quail eggs. Photo source: Lunamarina | Dreamstime.com

The fish, the FCSB patron’s favorite

Also, few people know that Becali also has a passion for fishing. He revealed some time ago that he loves to eat freshly caught fish.

Currently, Gigi Becali feels a deep gratitude to God for transforming his passion for greed into a devotion to the service of Christ.

His happiness is complete, confessing that “now I have become greedy for Christ. Because I was greedy in life, now I am greedy for Christ”, according to recêtesivedete.ro.

Gigi Becali keeps the fast with sanctity

Known as a religious person, Becali does not give up when it comes to respecting church customs. He always keeps the fasts with holiness.

For example, during the Easter Lent, Gigi Becali revealed that she only ate bread with jam and compote.

Gigi Becali. Photo source: EVZ Archive

“I was 82 kilograms and now I’m 76. I eat bread with jam and bread with compote. I don’t eat anything else! I can neither eggplants nor peppers. It’s very good like that!

Fasting is the health of the body. Fat, food weighs down the body, it’s not good”, he said earlier.

