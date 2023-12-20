Gigi Becali, in the process with the owners of an assembly in Pipera

#Gigi #Becali #process #owners #assembly #Pipera

Gigi Becali has a role trial again, but this time from the position of plaintiff. The owner of the FCSB is at war with the owners of a residential complex in Pipera, where his daughter and son-in-law live.

Recently, Gigi Becali filed a case through his lawyer against the Class Residential Ensemble from Pipera. The lawsuit concerns the “obligation to do DE” and is currently pending before the Buftea Court.

Gigi Becali, loyal to the courts

The boss of FCSB says that he sued the owners of the residential complex because not only his daughter and son-in-law, but a lot of people are suffering from him.

Gigi Becali accuses that the owners of the residential complex in Pipera blocked the sewerage, but he will make sure that things will not stay that way.

“I bought a farm, complete with sewage. And these (nr. Class Residential Ensemble), guess what they did. They punctured the drain. And thousands of people were left without sewerage. Including my daughter and my son-in-law who has blocks there. They poured concrete over it, over my property, so you can see a lot of people.

I sued them, of course. I want to solve the problem especially for those people, that the poor are left without sewerage. Nobody behind the complex has sewer anymore, but everything will be fine, I guarantee. It’s going to unclog the sewer,” Gigi Becali told Cancan.

FCSB boss, accused of poaching

Another process in which the landowner from Pipera is involved is with the National Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture (ANPA). This fined Gigi Becali 3,500 lei for allegedly stocking a pond with fish.

The millionaire requested in court the annulment of the report and the contravention, stating that he did not carry out any aquaculture activity and that he undertook all the necessary steps to obtain the legal authorizations associated with that activity.

Gigi Becali. Photo source: CarolRobert | Dreamstime.com

He also emphasized that he was not involved in the stocking or fishing of the fish and that the surveillance activities were carried out without his consent.

Gigi Becali still considers himself innocent

However, the judges concluded that it was unlikely that the owner of the FCSB was unaware that the fish farm was being used for illegal fish stocking by other persons, with the subsequent intention of engaging in poaching activities.

For this reason, the Buftea Court rejected Becali’s complaint. However, the millionaire did not accept the decision and appealed to the Ilfov Court.