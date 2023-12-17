Gigi Becali summoned publicly by Oneață. “Keep his promise”

#Gigi #Becali #summoned #publicly #Oneață #promise

Gigi Becali is publicly summoned by the “King of the Beard from Romania” to return part of the money owed to him. Zis and Oneață, under his real name Ion Pârnică, through a worldly publication, asks Becali to wire him the sum of money promised at the last meeting between the two.

Gigi Becali, the landowner from Pipera offered to mediate a debt between “Oneață” and his godfather, one of the richest people in Romania.

Becali summoned by Oneață to return the debt

Becali was one of the play partners of the “King of Men”. It’s no secret that Oneață has bilked important people from Romania of significant sums. Victor Becali, Victor Pițurcă are just a few of Oneață’s victims.

Oneață is one of the controversial characters in the Capital. The legend says that it is the biggest “barbugiu” in Romania. After the Revolution, Oneață moved only in high circles, and he had enough money. Thus, he came into possession of a plot of land in Cotroceni, which he passed on to his godfather. This is where Gigi Becali enters the scene.

Gigi Becali, at war with the “King of the Beard”. I promised him money. Photo source EVZ Archive

Expensive land deals

Meanwhile, two restaurants and a supermarket have appeared on that land. Initially, Oneata did not issue any kind of claim. However, this changed three years ago when a construction appeared on the land in question, the land being practically lost.

As Oneață’s relations with his godfather grew cold, the “King of the Beard” turned to Gigi Becali. The landowner from Pipera gave him 20,000 euros in advance, promising to solve the problem. This episode happened two years ago. Since then, Oneață has not received any sign from Becali.

Gigi Becali gave him 20,000 euros instead

The Bearded King doesn’t give up one-two punches. He begs Becali to fulfill his promise. Especially since the two have been friends for decades.

“He always helped me, he is a good, God-fearing man. He promised me something, but… I’m begging him a lot… I want to get in touch with him because he doesn’t really answer the phone. Now for the holidays, let him do me a favor too, let him help me. He was my brother for so many years, we played together, now that he left, it’s different.

Now he is with God, let him be with Him before, but let him keep his word. I wish him happy holidays, but help me too. He has no obligation, but he promised to help me. He is a good man with character and I am waiting for a sign from him”, according to Cancan.