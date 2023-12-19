Gigi Becali’s cousin went to a priest and what followed will make the whole of Romania. Such a gesture is rare these days

#Gigi #Becalis #cousin #priest #Romania #gesture #rare #days

Teia Sponte, Gigi Becali’s cousin, followed in the footsteps of the FCSB boss and made an incredible gesture.

Gigi Becali (65 years old) is not the only one in his family who invests huge sums to prove his faith, but also Teia Sponte made a serious investment in the place of worship in Mogoșoaia where the players of the Romanian national team also went.

Gigi Becali’s cousin, huge gesture! Everything cost him 200,000 euros

Like Gigi Becali, Of your own accord he proved that he has a big heart, and he recently fulfilled the wish of the residents of Mogoșoaia. They wanted to have a church where they could pray, and Gigi Becali’s cousin immediately donated 2,000 square meters on which to build the place of worship, he announces Cancan.

Iulian Răduca, the priest who serves at the Mogoșoaia 2 church, spoke about the huge gesture made by Gigi Becali’s cousin, and he revealed that the land received from Teia Sponte is worth no less than 200,000 euros.

Yes, it is true, the land on which the Mogoșoaia 2 church is built is donated by Mr. Teia Sponte. He did not take care of its construction and costs, it was enough that he offered us the land, located on the street, which has a value of 200,000 euros“, said Iulian Răduca, the priest who serves at the Mogoșoaia 2 church, according to Cancan.ro.

Gigi Becali donated over 300 million euros

Recently, Dumitru Dragomir, the former president of the LPF who has a very close relationship with Gigi Becali, revealed that the boss from FCSB „gave over 300 million to churches, priests and nuns”.

“Gigi is a multi-billionaire. My guess is he now has a billion worth of land. What I’m saying now, I’m very much in control of myself. Gigi Becali gave over 300 million to churches, priests, nuns. In my presence!

It was a subject of study for me. He had the stack of euros and they were going down to the palace. I was playing backgammon with him. He’s lucky with those too. One priest came at a time. 2000, he gave him 2000. Another one was coming down. He kept 30-40 sick priests in the palace. He kept them in his palace in rooms above his office.

Gigi Becali believes that he has more than ten churches built. How many people he helped, how many sick people…“, declared Dumitru Dragomir, the former president of the LPF, recently.