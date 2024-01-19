Ginette against Ginette, the war is launched at the Ixelles Cemetery: “We are riding on our concept to take over a bar that was not working well”

#Ginette #Ginette #war #launched #Ixelles #Cemetery #riding #concept #bar #working

gull We want to offer quality food to students at lunchtime, while remaining open late in the evening as a bar.”

The Ginette style is now established: colorful decoration, small organic-style catering and, of course, beers of the same name on the menu. “We want to offer quality food to students at lunchtime, while remaining open late in the evening as a bar,” explains Killian Impens, the future manager of the bar. It’s an extremely festive area and you have to take advantage of it. We will start strong with three special evenings to celebrate the end of the exams.” The Ginette bar will take the place of Korner, formerly owned by the Tero group which notably bought the Knokke Out in Waterloo. Tero therefore prefers to reorient itself towards events, hotels and sport, in particular with the Riverwoods Beachclub and the Tero Padel Club in Waterloo. So far, so good. One bar replaces another, nothing unusual in this district of Ixelles.

gull We received dozens of messages from people congratulating us, wrongly, on the arrival of our new bar.”

But this is where the problems start. Ginette takes place right next to the legendary “Bastoche”, owned by LO group or Les Organisseurs. The group, which owns another bar, the Mylène a few dozen meters away, is well known in the Brussels party scene, particularly for its “Chez Ginette” evenings in the center of Brussels. “This arrival of a Ginette bar right next to us is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” exclaims Miguel-Angel Perez Lavandera, one of the founders of LO. We received dozens of messages from people congratulating us, wrongly, on the arrival of our new bar. We have a loyal and regular audience who know us and Basecamp is riding on this concept to take over a bar that was not working well next to the Bastoche.”

A new restaurant will open its doors at the Ixelles cemetery in place of a famous brand

The Organizers claim to have contacted the new arrivals to find a solution. Without success. We will therefore have to defend our rights in court with an action for injunction.” Concretely, LO wants Ginette’s bars to change their name. We take this matter very seriously. We launched Chez Ginette at the Havana bar in 2015. Our brand has been registered and has been strongly active for 8 years now in the bar and events sector. The Ginette beer brand has belonged to InBev since 2018 and the latter does not have brand protection for bars”.

gull When they created Chez Ginette, they never called us even though our beer Ginette had existed since 2009.

On the Basecamp side, we also say we are straight in our boots and have a “solid case” to respond. “Our two brands have coexisted for almost five years now and there have never been any problems,” insists Damien Coens. Above all, I think it’s our arrival right next to their house that bothers LO. They fear our competition. It’s grotesque: the more a neighborhood lives, the better it is”. And the man reverses the plaintiffs’ argument: “When they created Ginette, they never called us even though our beer Ginette had existed since 2009. It is an abuse of rights to come and demand that we change name. There has been a Chez Ginette restaurant in Walloon Brabant for a dozen years without it being a problem for anyone”.

gull “We really hope that reason will take over and that we will be able to assert our rights.

For Miguel-Angel Perez Lavandera, this fight is a bit like “David against Goliath”. “We really hope that reason will take over and that we will be able to assert our rights. Chez Ginette has become an institution in the hospitality and cultural landscape of Brussels. It’s a concept that travels with parties in the city center and in other bars. There are even general public events which have brought together up to 6,000 people”. For his part, Damien Coens affirms: even if justice forces his bar to change its name, the word Ginette, as the beer served there, will continue to appear everywhere. “This war will not benefit anyone,” concludes Killian Impens, between two strokes of his future establishment. With or without the name Ginette on it? Verdict in the coming days.