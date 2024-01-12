Gintaras FURMANAVIČIUS: Once again about the elections – Respublika.lt

#Gintaras #FURMANAVIČIUS #elections #Respublika.lt

The first presidential election according to the chronology will be held in a few months, on May 12. There has been a lot of talk about them lately, but from that talk it is obvious to someone who is at least somewhat interested in politics that the system supports the ex-banker who is now the owner of the palace on Daukanta Square. All the more so since all polls show that the current president Gitanas Nausėda should win the presidential elections.

Currently, the following persons have announced that they will participate in the presidential elections: Gitanas Nausėda, Ingrida Šimonytė, Ignas Vėgėlė, Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Dainius Žalimas, Aurelijs Veryga, Zenonas Andrulėnas, Valdas Tutkus, Eduardas Vaitkus, Mantas Varaška, Artūras Paulauskas, Antanas Kandrotas.

I bet you’ve come across names on this list that you’ve never heard of before. It can still fill up. The former members of the communist party who called themselves social democrats are still struggling and do not announce their decision, because Vilia, the mother of all Lithuanian pensioners, has fainted a bit in the Brussels cabbage bed during several terms, so no one is persuading her to stand at the starting line of the presidential elections.

This list can be called the list of “candidates for candidates”. In order to become a real candidate, each of these applicants must register with the CEC by February 19 and submit the necessary documents by March 8. In my opinion, slightly more than half of them have a real chance to do so. , but in a few weeks it will be clear who will actually participate in the presidential elections.

The Law on Presidential Elections of the Republic of Lithuania stipulates that each candidate must collect the 20,000 voter signatures specified in Article 79 of the Constitution.

The second stage is the payment of the election deposit, which for one candidate is equal to five VMDU amounts applied in elections.

In order to be able to run in the 2024 presidential elections, a person should pay 8995 euros from his account, regardless of whether the candidate is nominated by a party or by himself. The CEC returns the election deposit within 140 days from the announcement of the final election results.

Until we know the decision of the social democrats, it is obvious that we will have three favorites in the elections: the current president and prime minister and lawyer Ignas Vēgelės. It is likely that Eduardas Vaitkus has a chance to collect many protest votes. I confidently assign all others to the role of extras.

One stands out among them. Many of you have probably wondered why Dainius Žalimas, the former chairman of the Constitutional Court, is running for president. (And at the same time to the European Parliament on the list of the Freedom Party, because apparently they will try to occupy two seats at once, because no one has ever tried to do that, as, by the way, to extend the term of office for a year independently. Editor’s note.)

During one discussion, an interesting version arose: conservatives understand (I always repeat that their strategists with Albin in the lead are very smart) that their candidate’s chances are minimal, therefore, by putting forward such meaningless candidates, they devalue the position of the president. The more and the weirder and fringed the candidates, the lesser and less significant this position seems to the public. Very good tactics of the rulers.

Who would want to come and vote after seeing so many hair choices? People will spit and not vote, because no one will want to participate in such a mockery. And if it comes, there will be a large distribution of votes, especially among the protest votes, which will allow us to hope that the prime minister will reach at least the second round.

I also do not rule out the possibility that some non-systemic candidates will be supported by the money of the conservatives, whose energy business brings them plenty.

I remind you that in the second round of 2019 there were two components of their candidate’s funds: 226,094 euros and 47 cents collected by I.Šimonytė – donations from natural persons, and the TS-LKD, which nominated her, allocated 330 thousand euros. Paulius Lukauskas, the head of I. Šimonytė’s election headquarters, informed about this in a press release.

Seimas elections to be held in the autumn of this year will be significantly more important for Lithuania. As a lover of conspiracy theories, I want to ask you: do you believe they might not happen? I’ll tell you why I came up with that idea.

Exerting the masses to some strange idea is called the Overton window. The concept was created by Joseph Lehman, who developed the ideas of JP Overton and examined why established principles in society change and previously prohibited or unacceptable things become acceptable, how various opinion makers influence these changes.

Opinion-makers, whom I have long referred to as curmudgeons, like dogs, come in different categories. Before the pit bulls of the Yakilai and Milliute types join in the chorus, the public is treated to the stray Yorkshires of the estate with their howls to test its reaction.

And here is one such Romas Sadauskas, the one where Kvietkevičius proposes the following idea in Delphi: “Most democratic states have written in their constitutions the provision that elections of their top leaders, parliaments and even self-governments are not held during a state of emergency and war. Not only because during the war, it can be difficult to organize voting in the entire territory of the country and the opportunity for candidates to campaign voters freely. Organizational challenges can be somehow solved, but it is impossible to eliminate those laws of mass psychology that would inevitably affect the election results. Although Lithuania is not directly participating in the war, the majority of Lithuanians accepted the news about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as if it had happened to us.”

Do you hear? We are a democratic country, right? Democratic! Got the idea?

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen. However, I do not see much optimism in the autumn elections. Socdems, firmly leading in the polls, are the same communists as the conservatives, only with bodies painted in a different color.

Here is a post on the FB page of the Young Conservatives about G. Paluckas, who led the Social Democrats in 2017-2021: “Few (and maybe many) people know that Gintautas Paluckas started his political career as a young conservative, but over time, it’s true, drifted to the left.” still need comments?

Many of us do not believe in the results of local polls, so I will share with you the statistics of the popularity of Lithuanian parties published on December 2 by the influential European portal politico.eu. It is strongly led by the Social Democrats with 27%, followed by the Conservatives and Peasant Greens with 13%, followed by Skvernelis Democrats with 10%, Gentvil Liberals with 8%, Workers with 6% and Pinskas Regions with 5%.

Of course, these numbers can change, and the results of the election will depend mostly on our activity in the fall. And this is where the neuro-linguistic programming of the crowd begins again. More than one “reviewer” gives us the idea that the same government can continue to remain.

Vytautas Magnus University professor Lauras Bielinis says that these ratings are extremely favorable for the Social Democrats, but they also open up a difficult issue – the search for partners: “The LSDP result, as a snapshot, is very favorable for the party, they can only rejoice because of it. But if we look at the electoral results or their probability, it simply would not be very clear what the Social Democrats themselves could see as their coalition partners, if they form a majority as the party with the most votes.”

And who could rule out the possibility that we will not have a repeat of the Polish scenario, when the party with the most votes remained in the opposition? Or “in the name of unity” would a coalition be formed from social demos and conservatives?

There is still a long time before the elections, but I am already urging you to carefully monitor the political playground, where the spectacles will be before your eyes this year, and not only to come to the elections yourself, but also to constantly encourage all the people around you to do so.

The arithmetic here is simple – the Taliban of conservatives, even when stones are raining from the sky, creeps to the ballot boxes and will take their 13-15 percent of the votes, which will become 30 percent if less than half of us come.

In conclusion, the words of American politician Keith Ellison are extremely true: “Not voting is not a protest.” It’s surrender.”

Vito Tomkaus trigram: Thank you, Gintar, for the detailed analysis of the upcoming elections. (For some reason, I believe in Tamsta more than all kinds of roosters.)

As I understood, in any case there will be an AMEN for Lithuania… What the liberals did not do, the former communists will finish or finish us off. Of course, one would prefer to fall from one’s own hands, but where to get them?! A Norwegian fish factory? In the coal mines of England? In the pastures of New Zealand?.. (Wow, how widely Lithuanians spread!)

Well, apparently I’ll have to get out of my way and bark at the scattered opposition parties… To unite and unite before the elections. (Especially because all the presidential candidates are more or less known to me, because they are almost the same.)

Since not a single candidate responded to my call to go “one on one” on the “Pas Tarană” show, I will personally visit all non-systematic parties and try to convince them to unite before the elections, and not, as always, after they are over. Maybe even under the flag of the REPUBLIC.

I shouldn’t scare you too much because I don’t claim any authority. I am not proud, the hat will not fall off me, especially since I never wear it. (Why is she wearing such a lush wig?!) I will definitely write about the results of the visits when I return. (Of course, if I don’t get into an accident on the way, like some Drižius.)

And the readers, I think, will just rest without me, because how all kinds of macaques spray: those inks have been swallowed to death by everyone… Goodbye, Dark Republicans!