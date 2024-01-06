Gintas Petrus joked after the mistake in the Dakar prologue: the Chinese are to blame, where is the Communist Party looking? | Sports

#Gintas #Petrus #joked #mistake #Dakar #prologue #Chinese #blame #Communist #Party #Sports

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

“In the prologue, we started in 57th place, and finished in 53rd place – between Valdas Jurkečius and the funny Coroneli brothers. We passed the speed section in 21:07”, G. Petrus announced on Facebook immediately after the finish, sharing images from the podium.

A little later, he shared a more detailed story about the first day’s impressions.

“We drove the prologue as best as we could,” said the racer while walking around the “Spider” being handled. – Well, we lost one such point. They say it was badly drawn there. There was such an exit here, you had to turn right, where the blue arrow. And who went, where is the black arrow?

So the chinese people drove away… With the yellow buggy, the team took and drove the wrong way. So who is to blame? Not Jose! The Chinese it’s their fault, they got it wrong!!! So where are the Chinese Communist Party and its leader looking? You should look better to drive correctly. Then we wouldn’t get lost either.”

The somewhat serious racer said that they had “earned” two minutes by going to the wrong place in that place: “Tomorrow we will see 30 buggies in front. But nothing, the mood is good.”

A little later, G. Petrus shared another post: “The Petrys Racing Team bivouac was visited by guests – the Chinese crew #256, representing the Hanwei Motorsport Team.”

They said something, but the problem is that it’s Chinese, and even the polyglot José doesn’t know this language. But we understood that he apologized for misleading us.

Dakar newcomer Xiangyan Sun drives the yellow SMG buggy that was driven by team leader Han Wei himself in previous Dakars. But this year he switched to the RedLine T1+ class car, and the SMG buggy was inherited by the first Chinese pilot in Dakar.”

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$