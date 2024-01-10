Giovanni Becali “hacked” a casino’s winnings with a fabulous amount!

#Giovanni #Becali #hacked #casinos #winnings #fabulous #amount

Giovanni Becali managed to get a fabulous amount from a casino in Bucharest, after having previously lost quite a lot of money, as revealed by his friend, Dumitru Dragomir.

The former president of the Professional Football League in Romania said that the former FIFA agent speculated some time ago about an inattention of a croupier to recover the lost amount, in addition, requesting some kind of compensation following that episode.

How Giovanni Becali managed to recover a large sum from a casino, taking advantage of an error made by an employee

According to Dumitru Dragomir, it was an extremely tense scene, which calmed down only after Giovanni Becali he enlisted the help of important people in the Police at that time.

The former LPF president emphasized that he appreciated the way his friend handled that situation, as he then put fantastic pressure on the employees of that casino.

“It’s notorious today. When we were young and we went to the casino, with Piţurcă, Giovanni, Păunescu. We were coming from a match, we went to the Victoria casino to play.

Giovanni went to a private table to play blackjack. And he was losing over 100,000 euros. He borrowed from everyone, he also borrowed from the casino.

And he sees a book down behind the croupier: «Thieves! Bandits!”. You realize, the casino was full. Then everyone came to the casino, free food, free drink. I don’t know now, I haven’t been in for 12 years.

Returning, he started shouting: “Let the police come!”. The people from the casino came to ask him what happened: «You stole me! You played me without a card. Look there.” They were looking, they saw the book, all white in the face.

He asked them for all the money back and in addition: “Don’t you want to give it to me?”. He put his hand on the phone and asked for a police general, it was Tata Niţu. An admirable man. He sends his son who was the captain.

The people at the casino admitted that they were wrong, that they give him the money back: “What money? Arrest everyone.” They called Vienna and told them what happened. The people there told them to give the money to Giovanni, not to mess with the police.

Giovanni took the money, 100,000 more and left laughing. It’s diabolical. How clever! I was telling him to put the book back, but Giovanni, who is traveling around the world, made him a mess”, said Dumitru Dragomirappropriate fanatik.ro.