Girgensons is back in Sabres’ training, Blügers is looking to continue his successful streak – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

#Girgensons #Sabres #training #Blügers #continue #successful #streak #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

Last season’s NHL champion Teodors Blügers has completed a successful four-match cycle, reaching a point in every match since December 15. Vancouver “Canucs” also had a very successful month in December, scoring six wins in the last seven games and also taking a point for the loss in the shootout.

The opponents of the Canadian team will be Dallas “Stars” hockey players, who have won four times in the last six games. The Texans are six points behind the Vancouver team in the tournament table, however, the team represented by Blüger has played six more games. “Stars” top scorer is veteran Joe Pavelski, who scored 13 goals and 16 assists.

Buffalo Sabers forward Zemgus Girgensons practiced on the ice for the first time since November 24. A lower body injury forced the Latvian forward to miss almost a month. Most likely, Girgenson will return to the field after the Christmas break.

The Sabers will host Canada’s most popular team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at 2:00 tonight. New York State is second to last in the Atlantic Division with 29 points, while the Maple Leafs are in second place in the division heading into the playoffs.

After missing the previous two games, Elvya Merzlikin is expected to return tonight in goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Washington Capitals. Regardless of the performance of the goalkeepers, the Ohio team is also struggling at the bottom of the league this season and is not a contender for the fight for the play-offs. For the guard of the Latvian fortress, this will be the 21st game of the season, which will allow him to take the lead in the list of players who have played the most games among our hockey players.

Also Read:  Maguire absent, Shaw can play

NHL

SpēleLaiksSpēleLaiksSabres – Maple Leafs2.00Lightning – Golden Knights2.00Panthers – Blues2.00Flyers – Predators2.00Penguins – Hurricanes2.00Blue Jackets – Capitals2.00Devils – Oilers2.30Stars – Canucks3.00Wild – Canadiens3.00Avalanche – Senators4.00Ducks – Flames5.00Sharks – Coyotes5.30

Latvians in the NHL

ForwardClubSV+PPtiShoots+/-SMMostTeodors BļugersCanucks194+4827 (12.5%)+270+0Zemgus GirgensonsSabres202+0227 (7.4%)-370+0DefenderClubSV+PPtiShoots+/-SMMostUvis BalinskisPanthers181+1218 (6.5%)+160+0 GoalkeeperClubSU-Z%ShootsPucksMinSausaElvis MerzlikinBlue Jackets207 -8-490.9%597/6573.1911290

The Oklahoma City “Thunder”, represented by Dāvjas Bertāns, who played irregularly this season, will go against the Los Angeles “Clippers” basketball players at 3:00 at night. The Oklahoma City team is second in the Western Conference with 17 wins and eight losses, while the Californians, who have experienced more than two losses, are two positions below.

NBA games

SpēleLaiksSpēleLaiskPistons – Jazz2.00Cavaliers – Pelicans2.30Bulls – Spurs3.00Grizzlies – Pacers3.00Bucks – Magic3.00Thunder – Clippers3.00Timberwolves – Lakers4.00Trail Blazers – Wizards5.00

Resources used:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Ilse DeLange, Hans Klok and Status Quo perform during Zwarte Cross | Music
Ilse DeLange, Hans Klok and Status Quo perform during Zwarte Cross | Music
Posted on
Slalom Courchevel live: Can Michelle Gisin replace Wendy Holdener?
Slalom Courchevel live: Can Michelle Gisin replace Wendy Holdener?
Posted on
With this free app you will always have a psychologist in your pocket: how it changes your life
With this free app you will always have a psychologist in your pocket: how it changes your life
Posted on
Mother drowns her 2 and 3-year-old daughters in a water pipe
Mother drowns her 2 and 3-year-old daughters in a water pipe
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News