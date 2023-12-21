Girgensons is back in Sabres’ training, Blügers is looking to continue his successful streak – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

#Girgensons #Sabres #training #Blügers #continue #successful #streak #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

Last season’s NHL champion Teodors Blügers has completed a successful four-match cycle, reaching a point in every match since December 15. Vancouver “Canucs” also had a very successful month in December, scoring six wins in the last seven games and also taking a point for the loss in the shootout.

The opponents of the Canadian team will be Dallas “Stars” hockey players, who have won four times in the last six games. The Texans are six points behind the Vancouver team in the tournament table, however, the team represented by Blüger has played six more games. “Stars” top scorer is veteran Joe Pavelski, who scored 13 goals and 16 assists.

Buffalo Sabers forward Zemgus Girgensons practiced on the ice for the first time since November 24. A lower body injury forced the Latvian forward to miss almost a month. Most likely, Girgenson will return to the field after the Christmas break.

The Sabers will host Canada’s most popular team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at 2:00 tonight. New York State is second to last in the Atlantic Division with 29 points, while the Maple Leafs are in second place in the division heading into the playoffs.

After missing the previous two games, Elvya Merzlikin is expected to return tonight in goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Washington Capitals. Regardless of the performance of the goalkeepers, the Ohio team is also struggling at the bottom of the league this season and is not a contender for the fight for the play-offs. For the guard of the Latvian fortress, this will be the 21st game of the season, which will allow him to take the lead in the list of players who have played the most games among our hockey players.

NHL

SpēleLaiksSpēleLaiksSabres – Maple Leafs2.00Lightning – Golden Knights2.00Panthers – Blues2.00Flyers – Predators2.00Penguins – Hurricanes2.00Blue Jackets – Capitals2.00Devils – Oilers2.30Stars – Canucks3.00Wild – Canadiens3.00Avalanche – Senators4.00Ducks – Flames5.00Sharks – Coyotes5.30

Latvians in the NHL

ForwardClubSV+PPtiShoots+/-SMMostTeodors BļugersCanucks194+4827 (12.5%)+270+0Zemgus GirgensonsSabres202+0227 (7.4%)-370+0DefenderClubSV+PPtiShoots+/-SMMostUvis BalinskisPanthers181+1218 (6.5%)+160+0 GoalkeeperClubSU-Z%ShootsPucksMinSausaElvis MerzlikinBlue Jackets207 -8-490.9%597/6573.1911290

The Oklahoma City “Thunder”, represented by Dāvjas Bertāns, who played irregularly this season, will go against the Los Angeles “Clippers” basketball players at 3:00 at night. The Oklahoma City team is second in the Western Conference with 17 wins and eight losses, while the Californians, who have experienced more than two losses, are two positions below.

NBA games

SpēleLaiksSpēleLaiskPistons – Jazz2.00Cavaliers – Pelicans2.30Bulls – Spurs3.00Grizzlies – Pacers3.00Bucks – Magic3.00Thunder – Clippers3.00Timberwolves – Lakers4.00Trail Blazers – Wizards5.00

