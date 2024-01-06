Girl dies from cruel treatment by her stepfather after six months hospitalized

#Girl #dies #cruel #treatment #stepfather #months #hospitalized

The little girl presented severe head trauma, various bruises and fever at the time of her admission to the emergency room at a health center.

Despite a long convalescence and medical efforts, a 3-year-old girl died this Friday, a victim of cruel treatment by her stepfather. She spent six months at the Doctor Alfredo Van Grieken Hospital in Coro, after suffering a skull fracture.

As Cactus 24 recalled, in the arms of her mother, the little girl entered the emergency room of an outpatient clinic in the Santa Cruz de Bucaral sector in July 2023, where she lived. Due to the severity of her injury, she was transferred first to the Doctor Emigdio Ríos Hospital in Churuguara and then to the Alfredo Van Grieken Hospital in Coro, where she died after a long convalescence.

The girl was diagnosed with severe head trauma, various bruises and a feverish condition, before which the staff reported the injuries to a Municipal Counselor for Children and Adolescents and also to a Protection Counselor, who in turn requested the Police Coordination Center 11 investigate and arrest those allegedly responsible.

The mother (40 years old) was arrested when the girl was taken to Coro; Meanwhile, the commission went out in search of her stepfather (23), who was arrested after being identified as the main person responsible for the mistreatment of the girl. The couple was placed under the orders of Prosecutor 10 of the Public Ministry.

