Girl group Little Mix will ‘definitely get back together’ according to singer Leigh-Anne | Backbiting

The British girl group Little Mix will “definitely” get back together, singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock says in an interview with The Sun. It is not yet known when that will happen.

The girl group, consisting of Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, emphasized that they were not permanently splitting up. “We will definitely get together again,” says 32-year-old Leigh-Anne. “But we just broke up and the others haven’t even released their own music yet. We still need some time to just be alone.”

Leigh-Anne is also open to collaborating on each other’s solo projects. “We have always said that, even as a joke, but I think we are now enjoying the time in which we can grow independently. But never say never.”

Little Mix announced an indefinite hiatus two years ago. After ten years of making music together, the singers wanted to focus on their solo careers. As a solo artist, Leigh-Anne recently released the singles Don’t Say Love in My Love released.

Jesy Nelson previously left the group to make solo music. In her biography, Leigh-Anne said that Nelson’s departure was not easy for the group and led to a “terrible row”. The three remaining band members went to therapy to cope with the situation.