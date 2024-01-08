Girlfriend Thomas Berge gave birth to daughter: ‘We are so in love’

#Girlfriend #Thomas #Berge #gave #birth #daughter #love

The girl was born early last week, on January 3. Elianne shares several photos of the baby and the birth. “Our lives will never be the same again with the arrival of you, the icing on the cake, the most beautiful girl we have ever seen,” she swoons.

“You are so beautiful and we are so in love with you,” Elianne continues. ‘We love you so very much. You are the fitting piece in our puzzle, so welcome, so wanted, so loved. Named after your two grandmothers and great-grandmother in heaven: Margo, Elisabeth and Anne-Marie.’

Management reports that the family is doing well. “Sky Méa is doing fantastic. Dad, mom, all on a pink cloud!”

Thomas has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Sky is the second child for Elianne and the singer, who together have a one-year-old son Saint. She has been in the hospital several times since his birth. Elianne tells more about this in this video: