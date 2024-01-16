Gitanas Nausėda – to Davos, netizens – to calculate expenses: did you really buy an expensive ticket?

#Gitanas #Nausėda #Davos #netizens #calculate #expenses #buy #expensive #ticket

Just before the annual forum held in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, netizens began to wonder who would pay for this trip. One Facebook user set out to get the answers herself.

“Our president wrote a beautiful text before going to a private meeting of the globalist and billionaire club WEF (World Economic Forum, PEF – ed.) in the Swiss mountain village of Davos.

I asked who pays for his trip and participation in this event (because the ticket there costs even a lot of money) – so far I have not received any answer.

But maybe you know?

P.S. I will add that, as far as I could read, President G. Nausėda is an invited guest at the annual WEF event, when, according to the Norwegian press, the travel and accommodation expenses are paid by the WEF itself – which would mean that our president is being paid by a private organization of billionaires”, – wrote a woman

The costs will be covered by the office

Ridas Jasiulionis, advisor to the head of the country 15min explained that this visit is financed by the Office of the President.

“As enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Lithuania and the Law on the President of the Republic of Lithuania, the activities of the President of the Republic in implementing the functions of the head of state, as well as official visits abroad, are financed through the Office of the President of the Republic.

The office of the President of the Republic is a state institution that helps the President of the Republic to implement his functions”, – 15min said R. Jasiulionis.

He could not provide specific expenses for this trip yet.

“The costs of the president’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which has started now, where the president will discuss the most important challenges facing the world at the moment with world and business leaders, will be known after the visit ends,” said the presidential adviser.

He added that since G. Nausėda is an invited guest of the event, no participation fee will be required.

Most of the PEF funds is received from forum members and partners who log in to participate in its activities. The Forum offers various levels of membership and partnership, tailored to the level of participation that meets the strategic needs of members and partners.

Membership fees range from 64 thousand. up to 640 thousand euros, depending on the level of participation. Being a member of the forum also gives you the opportunity to attend the annual meeting for the CEO of the company, although there is an additional fee for participation above and beyond the membership fees.

Non-business representatives such as civil society and young world leaders, artists, media representatives, heads of state and ministers from more than 70 countries attend the annual meeting free of charge.

For some communities, such as academics, travel and accommodation are funded to facilitate participation.

President’s plans

G. Nausėda on Tuesday left to the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to Asta Skaisgirytė, the chief adviser on foreign policy issues, the head of the country will spend one day there, during which he will participate in public discussions, bilateral meetings and several meetings of an economic nature.

Among other things, G. Nausėda will participate in the discussion “Horizons of Ukraine”, which will discuss the security situation in Europe.

According to A.Skaisgirytė, the main message with which G.Nausėda is going to the Davos forum is gathering international support for Ukraine.

15min verdict: missing context. G. Nausėda’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos is financed by the Office of the President, but no participation fee will be charged to him as an invited guest.

The publication was prepared in 15 minutes in partnership with Metait aims to stop the spread of misleading news on the social network. More about the program and its rules – here.

