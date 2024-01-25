“Give him a hundred million”

Journalist Cătălin Oprişan told the podcast “Acasă La Măruță” about an unprecedented incident that had the owner of FCSB, Gigi Becali, in the foreground. All after the journalist asked the landowner for help to help two little girls who were left without parents and were being raised by their grandfather.

“I got 100 million! The phone rings in the evening. 0722.900.xxx. I can’t name names, because it’s not nice. “Good evening, I’m calling you on behalf of my boss”. I was on Friday evening, in my neighborhood, in a store. He says: “Give me the account and I’ll put you a hundred million!”, Oprișan told Cătălin Măruță’s podcast.

Then he continued: “Luckily I had a strong heart. “What to do?”. “The boss said, give him a hundred million”. “One in the hand, it’s ten in the evening, two in the hand, what money?”. “I don’t know, sir. He told me to give you a hundred million”. “Wait until it’s Monday to talk.”

“They lived with their grandfather next to Fundulea in a container”

The host of the morning show from Kiss FM, Cătălin Oprisan, revealed the story.

“What was the matter? Two little girls, one ten and one six years old. That great Olympian. They had no mother or father. The mother had died, the father had left them. They lived with their grandfather near Fundulea, in a container, near a field of I don’t know what… Zero conditions,” he said.

“Sandra Stoicescu (No. Antena 1 journalist) had called me if we could do something and I had called Virgil (No. Gigi Becali’s cousin, nicknamed “The Chancellor”). In four hours he asked me where he put the money. He sent the concrete mixer and built them a house in the middle of the field. Two rooms and he added them to the account, I don’t know how much,” Oprișan said.

We spoke on Friday at five… Furthermore, it is not my job to comment that he walks around with a fez, with a crocheted cross. We each have a madness!
Cătălin Oprisan, journalist

Gigi Becali: “Wait until I finish building the church, in 2-3 years, and you will see how Barcelona, ​​City, Real Madrid, Chelsea beat”

