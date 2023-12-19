Give type 1 diabetes more space in society

#Give #type #diabetes #space #society

One theory that researchers are researching right now is being able to transform stem cells into insulin-secreting cells found in the pancreas. In the Diabeteslab podcast, researcher Per Ola Carlsson from Uppsala University is interviewed about the new research. He explains that the stem cells taken from the body are basically neutral cells that would not have any special function. To reprogram the cells, enzymes are used like scissors to cut and paste the DNA strand from the cell nucleus. If this process is successful and the cell becomes an insulin-secreting cell, there are still some criteria that must be met. The cell must produce enough insulin, be safe for the person receiving the cell, and have a safe way out of the body should something go wrong. An error would be, for example, that the immune system sees the new cell as an invader and tries to destroy the new cell, or that the transformed cell stops working or starts working too well and produces too much insulin.

This idea is not fundamentally new, but the approach is new to research. In the early 2000s, a Swedish girl with incredibly difficult-to-control dt1 was asked if she wanted to try a completely new treatment. Transplantation of insulin-secreting cells from a deceased human. This treatment started well, insulin production returned in her but only for a short period. After a month or so, the effect of the transplanted cell began to wane. The doctors then decided to add more insulin-secreting cells from another deceased. This time, too, the effect of the cell began to wane over time. The patient received a final dose of transplanted cells, but even this time the effect waned. Not only that, the patient had to take strong immunosuppressive medications to reduce the risk of the immune system rejecting the transplanted cells. Side effects of such strong medications include kidney failure and cancer.

Per Ola Carlsson tells us that now that it is possible to transform stem cells into insulin-secreting cells, it is only the immunosuppressive medications that you have to get rid of in order to have a ready-made cure. With the right financial support, he sees a cure within 5-10 years.

Barndiabetesfonden.se writes about researcher Jonny Ludvigsson’s vision that a cure for dt1 is realistic in 2040 if the right resources are available. He explains how the lack of resources comes from society’s lack of commitment, which probably comes from the lack of knowledge about the disease. When corona came, several billion kroner were set aside for research and then a vaccine succeeded in being created in just under 1 year. Society realized that corona was a threat and then the resources were suddenly there. Ludvigsson also explains how Scandinavia has among the best conditions in the world for research into diabetes type 1 because the disease is most common there. Another factor that makes Scandinavian countries the best for research is that there is access to good medicines.

As a type 1 diabetic myself, I walk daily hoping for a cure. When I hear that a cure may become a reality within the next decade, I feel hopeful. The dream I have had in recent years may be fulfilled if the resources are available, which they currently are not. It has been proven time and time again that almost anything is possible in research today if the right amount of money is available. A few years ago, only a few people were cured of cancer, but today there are certain types of cancer from which around 90% of all sufferers are cured. That’s thanks to research. Now it’s diabetes’ turn to get attention in society. Diabetes is a disease that requires constant control to avoid life-threatening situations, such pressure puts incredible pressure on the sufferer but also the sufferer’s surroundings. I can hardly remember a night where both me, my mother and my father could sleep through the night without having to wake up because I got high or low.

Type 1 diabetes should be given a greater place in society as it is currently an incurable life-threatening disease that affects 4-5% of Sweden’s population. But with every person who falls ill, at least as many will be affected in some way by the disease. Scientists have assumed that a cure would be possible within the next few years if more money can be raised for research. I think that in order to collect more money, more knowledge is needed for society. I do my part by trying to spread knowledge about the disease wherever I can. My dream is for the disease to have a cure, not only for my own benefit but for all sufferers and their loved ones who live with the knowledge that one wrong step could mean the end.