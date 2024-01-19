Give your home office a new look

#Give #home #office

As a self-employed person or self-employed person, you have been working from home for a long time, to everyone’s satisfaction. You can easily combine family and work this way. Yet your current workplace is not really satisfactory in terms of atmosphere. You sit a bit hidden away in the corner of the room, working, so it doesn’t feel like a real office space. Or perhaps the room where you are sitting has served as a bedroom in the past and it still feels that way. In short: time for a new look.

Work space in the living room

With a few changes you can create a full-fledged home office in the living room, without detracting from the living space. For example, place a glass partition wall so that you retain the incoming daylight everywhere, but still have a separate work space. Match the furnishing style to the rest of the interior. For example, is your living room decorated in a country style? Then a wooden desk, a chair with fabric upholstery and a wooden storage cupboard are ideal. If the design is sleek and modern, you can consider a leather office chair and a desk with a steel frame. A number of matching accessories and lighting ensure that the workspace integrates nicely with the rest of your home. Now let’s face it: isn’t that much better than working in a corner or at the kitchen table?

Go for a stylish workplace

You can also set up a home workplace in another room in the home entirely to your own taste. Start by painting the walls a nice color. Old pink, pastel green, dark blue or soft gray: everything is possible. As long as you feel comfortable with it, everything is fine. Choose a matching floor such as PVC with a wood look or deep-pile carpet. Window coverings, such as blinds or roller blinds, complete the whole in style. Hang up a beautiful piece of art, make sure you have good lighting and put up some beautiful plants. These are immediately good for the humidity. By choosing a mix of colors and materials, the space becomes a stylish workplace in which you feel at home. And that promotes even more productivity and creativity.

Equipped with all amenities

Make sure you have enough storage space in your home office so that you can leave everything tidy at the end of a working day. Clean the desk, empty the trash and clear away other clutter. That’s nice when you come back into the workspace in the morning. Also create a seating area where you can take a break in the afternoon or sit comfortably when you have a meeting with a business associate. To avoid having to walk back and forth all the time to get something to drink, make sure that these facilities are available in your home office. Of course, you serve coffee at your appointments in mugs printed with a logo. And as a true professional you also hand out business gifts. Have pens printed that you give to your business relations after a meeting. By providing your workspace with all kinds of comforts and adding your own style and taste, you will feel completely at home.