Giving happiness: Kao Jirayu & the Retrospect band give this to the elderly | tvpoolonline.com

#Giving #happiness #Kao #Jirayu #Retrospect #band #give #elderly #tvpoolonline.com

Giving happiness: Kao Jirayu & Retrospect band donate jasmine rice Let the elderly in Sadao District have smiles all over their faces.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

Considered to be the idol of modern children in terms of acting, music, and kindness in sharing with society. For the true hero of merit, Kao Jirayu La-ongmanee, because Mae Koi has instilled in him to always make merit and help society. Recently, Num Kao and the band Retrospect took out money from their pockets to give. Jasmine rice, 105 organic, by Lamai Hom Mali Rice Shop, who delivered this kindness as a New Year’s gift to the elderly in Thung Mo Subdistrict, Sadao District, who were welcomed with smiles. New Year all around

The shop posted a message saying, “Kao Jirayu and the Retrospect band, Mae Koi, donated Hom Mali Rice Shop, Hom Lamai, to deliver happiness in the year 2024 with Jasmine Rice 105, ten thousand baht. To the elderly in Sadao District, wish them happiness and good health. Has a famous work Prosper in your career forever”

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below. Advertisement – Continue reading the article below. Related news: “BLACKPINK’s Jennie” becomes CEO and establishes ODD label. ATELIER “Ice” daughter of “Uncle Kom” opens up about her father’s assets. Mother’s well-being

Nowadays, many people like to sleep late until it becomes a habit. It’s difficult to solve. But I didn’t know that the later I slept, The greater the risk of fatty liver disease. and many other liver diseases! Because the liver is an organ that receives waste. If your liver is damaged and your health is damaged, click the link to receive information. Liver nourishing supplements From Korea, add more at the link. Below https://www.tvpoolreward.com/salepageheokkaetioneoffice/contactpage

When you are healthy, you need to take care of your skin as well. We recommend 24 Plus facial cleansing foam. The only one with the top seaweed serum. Leave the mask for 30 seconds. Prevents acne and washes off. Add concentrated serum 24 Plus Prevent wilting, then apply sunscreen 24 Plus. Protect against UV light and blue light using these 3 products. Along with this, your facial skin will change as soon as you use it for the first time. Use it well and tell your loved ones. Click the link to receive additional information on foam serum and sunscreen and concentrated serum at the link below.