Giving happiness: Kao Jirayu & the Retrospect band give this to the elderly | tvpoolonline.com

Giving happiness: Kao Jirayu & Retrospect band donate jasmine rice Let the elderly in Sadao District have smiles all over their faces.

Considered to be the idol of modern children in terms of acting, music, and kindness in sharing with society. For the true hero of merit, Kao Jirayu La-ongmanee, because Mae Koi has instilled in him to always make merit and help society. Recently, Num Kao and the band Retrospect took out money from their pockets to give. Jasmine rice, 105 organic, by Lamai Hom Mali Rice Shop, who delivered this kindness as a New Year’s gift to the elderly in Thung Mo Subdistrict, Sadao District, who were welcomed with smiles. New Year all around

The shop posted a message saying, “Kao Jirayu and the Retrospect band, Mae Koi, donated Hom Mali Rice Shop, Hom Lamai, to deliver happiness in the year 2024 with Jasmine Rice 105, ten thousand baht. To the elderly in Sadao District, wish them happiness and good health. Has a famous work Prosper in your career forever”

Related news: "BLACKPINK's Jennie" becomes CEO and establishes ODD label. ATELIER "Ice" daughter of "Uncle Kom" opens up about her father's assets. Mother's well-being

