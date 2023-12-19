Gladbach: Borussia takes a risk – Ko Itakura injured for the Asian Championship | Sports

#Gladbach #Borussia #takes #risk #Itakura #injured #Asian #Championship #Sports

Gladbach has been without Ko Itakura (26) for over two months. Tomorrow evening he will also be missing from the away game in Frankfurt (8.30 p.m./Sky). Instead, he should take part in the Asian Championships (January 12th to February 10th) a short time later.

Ko Itakura is out against Frankfurt, but will fly to the Asian Championship

In mid-October, the central defender injured his ankle and even had to undergo surgery. Coach Gerardo Seoane (45) expected him after the international break at the end of November. But the Japanese suffered minor setbacks and has not played a game for Borussia since then. Seoane now confirms that Itakura will also be out in Frankfurt. Bitter for him and also for the club, which could really use him given their shaky defense (already conceded 33 goals).

But now the surprise: despite the injury, Itakura will play for Japan at the Asian Championship!

Seoane: “Ko has made the desired progress over the last ten days, so he no longer has any irritation. It’s totally pain-free.”

Seoane continued: “Like everyone else, he will have a few days off and will then go to the national team – also under observation by us. If his fitness level is as we imagine, he will be able to take part in the Asian Cup.”

Itakura could be missing from Borussia for more than just a month. The risk of injury is high after almost three months without a game. Especially since the Japanese are among the favorites and could play up to seven games in this month. If the central defender were to get injured again at the tournament, it would be a Gladbach disaster.

In the home game against Bremen, Gladbach striker Tomas Cvancara had to pass. Now he is fit again

Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa

However, there is good news from Tomas Cvancara (23). The striker is fit again and will be there in Frankfurt. Seoane: “Tomas trained with the team on Monday and Tuesday. He has completely healed and is available.”

Seoane says about his first half series in the Bundesliga: “He lacks continuity. In the five months he missed almost 50 percent of the training sessions. He has arrived, but he has to get into the routine and be able to show himself in training every day. Despite the many failures, he also played some good games. When he played he was in good physical condition. But we also expect him and all players to take a step forward in the second half of the season.”

Maybe already in Frankfurt…