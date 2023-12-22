#Glamping #Recommendation #Yuen #Longs #100000squarefoot #Shanlinli #Farm #Camping #Site #Starting #person #stay #luxury #camping #area #doubledecker #bus #play #area #campfire #area #BBQ

Glamping Recommendation | Yuen Long’s new over 100,000-square-foot Shanlinli Farm Camping Site! Starting from $260 per person, stay in the luxury camping area + double-decker bus play area + campfire area + BBQ

The weather finally gets cooler at the end of the year, and it’s time to go camping with family and friends and enjoy a quiet vacation! The newly opened “Shan Lam Lane Farm” camping site in Yuen Long is located in a quiet and secluded mountain forest. The campsite covers an area of ​​more than 100,000 square feet. It also has car parking, a double-decker bus party and play space, and a barbecue venue. Played until dark. If you want to experience two days and one night camping, it only costs $260 per person. Campers who are interested may wish to try it out!

Shan Lam Lane Farm Camp is located on San Tam Road, Long Sha, Yuen Long. It is located in a quiet and secluded mountain forest, with trees and a large green prairie. It is prosperous yet quiet, with a camp area of ​​more than 100,000 square feet. Campers can drive their own cars and park directly on the grass to enjoy the parking experience.

Yuen Long Shanlinli Farm Camping Ground is located in a quiet and secluded mountain forest, with a camping area of ​​more than 100,000 square feet.

The campground is quite suitable for campers to drive their own cars and park directly on the grass for camping.

The entire Linli Farm Campground is divided into different campsites. In addition to the main campground, there are also luxury camping areas, Shanlin double-decker bus recreation areas, campfire camping areas, etc. Each campground has its own characteristics. The most interesting campground is the Shanlin double-decker bus play area. This area is converted from a real double-decker bus. The bus area serves as a leisure space and can be used as an activity workshop, a private indoor cinema, and an indoor play area. grassland. The upper level of the bus is covered with green imitation grass carpet, while the lower level is filled with wooden tables and stools for campers to eat, drink and have fun. The campfire area allows campers to light a fire and play “Campfire” in front of the camp. It is suitable for a large group of campers to gather around the campfire. It is quite atmospheric!

The campground is divided into different campsites, and the most popular campground is the Shanlin Double-decker Bus Recreation Area!

The bus area serves as a leisure space.

The lower level of the bus is filled with wooden tables and stools for campers to eat, drink and have fun.

A large group of campers gathered around the fire to play “Campfire”, which was quite an atmosphere!

In addition, the camp area is fully equipped with separate toilets for men and women, bathrooms with 24-hour hot water supply, washing areas, shared refrigerators, etc. In addition to bringing their own tents for camping, campers can also rent camping equipment here, such as barbecue grills and various recreational facilities. The fee for the barbecue grill is $200 each (for 4 people), including a pack of 5 pounds of barbecue charcoal and 10 sticks. The barbecue fork and food tongs are very convenient. If you want to have a relaxing 2 days and 1 night camping holiday, book it at KKday!

The camp is well-equipped with separate toilets for men and women and bathrooms with 24-hour hot water supply.

BBQ and barbecue pits are available for rent in the camp. Campers can bring their own food for barbecue.

Offer details:

2 days and 1 night camping

Fees include: camping spots, camp entrance fees, shared camp facilities (hot baths, toilets, refrigerators, etc.)

Parking lot – price: $80/car; grass parking – price: $160/car

Price: $260/person (8 years old or above); $160/person (7 years old or below)

One-day picnic (day camp)

Fees include: picnic space, camp entrance fee, shared camp facilities (hot water baths, restrooms, refrigerators, etc.)

Parking lot – price: $48/car; grass parking – price: $96/car

Price: $156/person (8 years old or above); $96/person (7 years old or below)

Additional purchase (need to book the above camping/single-day picnic plan before adding)

Price: $200/piece

Price: $200/piece

Forest Pathway in the mountains

2nd day and 1st night Entrance time: 2pm

2 days and 1 night. Departure time: 12pm

Single-day picnic (day camp) entry time: 2pm

Single-day picnic (day camp) departure time: 7pm

Address: San Tam Road, Long Ha, Yuen Long (near Fairview Garden roundabout) (map)

Transportation method:

1. Self-driving

From Yuen Long San Tin Highway, pass through Kam Tin roundabout, turn to San Tam Road, turn into a small road at the entrance of Long Ha Village, keep right at the fork in the road, pass through the stainless steel gate, keep right again, and go straight for about 20 meters to reach the campground.

2. Minibus

Take green minibus No. 36 from Yuen Long MTR Station or Fuk Hong Street Public Minibus Terminus, get off at Longsha, and walk for about 3 minutes to reach the campsite.

