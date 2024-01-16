Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News

#Glapińskis #entourage #scares #government #Collapse #financial #sector #News

Share Tweet

In December last year, the president of NPB, Adam Glapiński, threatened that the sale of the bank’s bonds would collapse the Polish financial sector. Today, its experts say that such a scenario is inevitable. In this way, they probably want to protect Glapiński from being held accountable by Tusk’s government.

According to “Gazeta Wyborcza”, Adam Glapiński is fighting to the end to retain the position of the president of the NBP, although

the specter of the State Tribunal hangs over it


. He fights not only for himself, but also for himself

several dozen United Right politicians who found employment at the central bank

.

The environment associated with the National Bank of Poland is starting to talk about sale

Covid bonds worth PLN 140 billion

. Ireneusz Dąbrowski, a member of the Monetary Policy Council and a close collaborator of Glapiński, stated in “Gazeta Bankowa” that if there was a large demand, the NBP would have to consider shortening its position in Covid bonds and sell some of these securities on the market to collect the surplus of money. He added that

selling these securities on the market would mean an increase in the yield of Treasury bonds.

Earlier, Dąbrowski commented in a similar way to Bloomberg.

For the government, this means for the first time in history competition in the sale of treasury bonds

an increase in borrowing costs when needs are at record levels

.

The rest of the article is below the video

“Two roles”. The expert criticizes the president’s inconsistency

Show…

“We don’t want to, but we have to”

Starting a conversation about selling Covid bonds may be a veiled attempt

stopping Tusk’s government from holding Adam Glapiński accountable for the decisions made in recent years


.

In the official NBP narrative, the sale of bonds is to be a solution to a possible price increase. According to Dąbrowski

we are to reach the inflation minimum at the turn of February and March

. However, the situation may quickly reverse if the government does not maintain anti-crisis shields, including: frozen energy prices or zero VAT on food. – If there is a sudden increase in prices, I think that the National Bank of Poland will have to respond somehow – said Glapiński’s colleague.

Way to government

On the day of Donald Tusk’s inauguration


Glapiński said that an irresponsible president of the NBP, one who could be brought before the State Tribunal, could throw these bonds on the market. – But of course we’re not going to do anything about it. Let it rest – said the president of the NBP in December.

According to experts interviewed by “Gazeta Wyborcza”, the problem would not be the fact of selling bonds by NBP, but the scale of the sale.

Do you have news, photos or videos? Send it to us via dzisiesie.wp.pl

Source: “Gazeta Wyborcza”, money.pl

Source: newsci.wp.pl

Selected for you

Also Read:  Bank of America expects first ECB rate cut in June 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea
It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea
Posted on
Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News
Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News
Posted on
What is the ‘Green Beast’ in the supernova remnant?
What is the ‘Green Beast’ in the supernova remnant?
Posted on
Météo France places 18 departments on orange alert
Météo France places 18 departments on orange alert
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News