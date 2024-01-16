Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News

#Glapińskis #entourage #scares #government #Collapse #financial #sector #News

In December last year, the president of NPB, Adam Glapiński, threatened that the sale of the bank’s bonds would collapse the Polish financial sector. Today, its experts say that such a scenario is inevitable. In this way, they probably want to protect Glapiński from being held accountable by Tusk’s government.

According to “Gazeta Wyborcza”, Adam Glapiński is fighting to the end to retain the position of the president of the NBP, although



the specter of the State Tribunal hangs over it



. He fights not only for himself, but also for himself



several dozen United Right politicians who found employment at the central bank



.

The environment associated with the National Bank of Poland is starting to talk about sale



Covid bonds worth PLN 140 billion



. Ireneusz Dąbrowski, a member of the Monetary Policy Council and a close collaborator of Glapiński, stated in “Gazeta Bankowa” that if there was a large demand, the NBP would have to consider shortening its position in Covid bonds and sell some of these securities on the market to collect the surplus of money. He added that



selling these securities on the market would mean an increase in the yield of Treasury bonds.



Earlier, Dąbrowski commented in a similar way to Bloomberg.

For the government, this means for the first time in history competition in the sale of treasury bonds



an increase in borrowing costs when needs are at record levels



.

“We don’t want to, but we have to”



Starting a conversation about selling Covid bonds may be a veiled attempt



stopping Tusk’s government from holding Adam Glapiński accountable for the decisions made in recent years



.

In the official NBP narrative, the sale of bonds is to be a solution to a possible price increase. According to Dąbrowski



we are to reach the inflation minimum at the turn of February and March



. However, the situation may quickly reverse if the government does not maintain anti-crisis shields, including: frozen energy prices or zero VAT on food. – If there is a sudden increase in prices, I think that the National Bank of Poland will have to respond somehow – said Glapiński’s colleague.

Way to government



On the day of Donald Tusk’s inauguration



Glapiński said that an irresponsible president of the NBP, one who could be brought before the State Tribunal, could throw these bonds on the market. – But of course we’re not going to do anything about it. Let it rest – said the president of the NBP in December.

According to experts interviewed by “Gazeta Wyborcza”, the problem would not be the fact of selling bonds by NBP, but the scale of the sale.

Source: “Gazeta Wyborcza”, money.pl

Source: newsci.wp.pl

