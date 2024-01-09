Glenn Maxwell’s hilarious reaction and response to golf cart gag by Adam Gilchrist during BBL Strikers vs Hurricanes commentary, latest news

Yes, got him!

Aussie World Cup hero Glenn Maxwell was left in stunned silence after being nailed by an Adam Gilchrist gag during Fox Cricket’s commentary for the Strikers’ clash with the Hurricanes.

Maxwell was infamously ruled out of Australia’s clash with England after suffering a concussion slipping off the back of a golf cart during a break from the tournament late last year in India.

So when the topic turned to golf, and Laurie Evans allegedly having a +2 handicap, Gilchrist was ready with a little jab.

“You could be his caddie, Maxi. You go alright in golf carts, don’t ya?” Gilchrist quipped.

England great Michael Vaughan simply cracked up laughing as the camera cut back to the commentary box showing Gilchrist apologising to Maxwell, who stared into the distance with a mixture of shock and anger.

But the superstar all-rounder quickly saw the lighter side.

“A golf cart wasn’t even involved,” he quipped straight back.

Maxwell then added: “Next game was alright. Felt like I needed to!”

He, of course, scored a spectacular 201* against Afghanistan the next time out.

Maxi can jump on as many golf carts as he wants if he’s gonna keep doing that afterwards.

