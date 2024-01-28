Glitter and glamor at the equestrian gala in Bergsåker – Sundsvalls Tidning

#Glitter #glamor #equestrian #gala #Bergsåker #Sundsvalls #Tidning

Fine clothes, good food and parties can sum up Saturday evening for Sundsvall’s riding club members.

It was this year’s horsemen’s gala that took place and during the evening fine prizes were to be awarded.

– We will have a fantastic evening, says Emma Hulinder Selander.

Petronella Sjödin and Lotti Duborn toasted the crowd. “It will be great fun to meet everyone,” says Lotti Duborn.

Photo: Lova Lindström

During the Saturday evening, the trotting restaurant in Bergsåker was transformed into a gala filled with glitter and glamour. The riding boots were replaced by Finnish shoes and the riding breeches became long dresses.

