Glitter and glamor at the equestrian gala in Bergsåker – Sundsvalls Tidning

#Glitter #glamor #equestrian #gala #Bergsåker #Sundsvalls #Tidning

Fine clothes, good food and parties can sum up Saturday evening for Sundsvall’s riding club members.

It was this year’s horsemen’s gala that took place and during the evening fine prizes were to be awarded.

– We will have a fantastic evening, says Emma Hulinder Selander.

Petronella Sjödin and Lotti Duborn toasted the crowd. “It will be great fun to meet everyone,” says Lotti Duborn.

Photo: Lova Lindström

During the Saturday evening, the trotting restaurant in Bergsåker was transformed into a gala filled with glitter and glamour. The riding boots were replaced by Finnish shoes and the riding breeches became long dresses.

+AlltDigital Bas

Novelty!

Thereafter SEK 199/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in +All:

  • All articles on st.nu, in the news app and in the newsletter
  • Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports
  • All articles on DN.se and in the DN app
  • All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine
  • Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri
  • In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se
  • Same login details everywhere

Thereafter SEK 149/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in Digital Base:

  • All articles on st.nu, in the news app and in the newsletter
  • Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports
  • All articles on DN.se and in the DN app
  • All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine
  • Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri
  • In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se
  • Same login details everywhere
Also Read:  The situation is urgent - slow the rise of type 2 diabetes in children

This article is for subscribers only

If you are already a subscriber: log in!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Because now the League wants to take money away from the World Health Organization
Because now the League wants to take money away from the World Health Organization
Posted on
3 US Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack on Jordanian Base
3 US Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack on Jordanian Base
Posted on
You won’t find a better opportunity! The set from Lidl impresses with its price and softness. Similar in Action, Sinsay
You won’t find a better opportunity! The set from Lidl impresses with its price and softness. Similar in Action, Sinsay
Posted on
The size of the moon is shrinking, these are the causes and consequences
The size of the moon is shrinking, these are the causes and consequences
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News