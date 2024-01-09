Global Media spent 2.3 million in five months on new hires

Between July 17 and December 12, 2023, 35 people were recruited. There are salaries exceeding 9 thousand euros per month, according to “Correio da Manhã”.

The new management of Global Media (GM), which initiated a termination program with workers, hired 35 new professionals between July 17 and December 12, 2023, which represented an increase in costs of around 2.3 million euros, says “Correio da Manhã” this Tuesday.

The media company recruited three administrators, 15 journalists (12 for “Diário de Notícias, two for radio TSF and one for “Jornal de Notícias”), as well as two commercial and technology, financial, legal, design and digital professionals, according to an internal document consulted by the CM.

Yesterday, the regulatory board of the Regulatory Entity for Social Communication (ERC) decided to open an autonomous administrative process for the application of article 14 of the Transparency Law in order to clarify several doubts about the holders of the World Opportunity Fund (WOF), which owns GM, and verify the consequences of the ongoing restructuring in the group on pluralism.

