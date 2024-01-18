GLUCOSE: Post-prandial insulin spikes are not necessarily a “bad thing”

#GLUCOSE #Postprandial #insulin #spikes #necessarily #bad

This variability in insulin levels could be an indicator of good health, even notes the lead author, Dr. Ravi Retnakaran, clinician-scientist at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute. New research exploring the impact of post-meal insulin levels on cardiometabolic health provides a clearer meaning for these post-prandial insulin spikes.

Normally, insulin levels rise after a meal to manage blood sugar levels

However, it was necessary to check whether a rapid increase in insulin after a meal can have harmful consequences for health. Some doctors believe that the insulin surge, especially after ingesting carbohydrates, promotes weight gain and contributes to insulin resistance. This surge could be explained by an abnormal response of the body’s cells to insulin, which would make blood sugar control more perilous and the risk of type 2 diabetes higher.

“Some research has suggested that these insulin spikes may have deleterious effects by promoting weight gain,” recalls Dr. Retnakaran, endocrinologist at the Leadership Sinai Center for Diabetes at Mount Sinai Hospital and professor at the University of Toronto: “Sometimes I see patients in clinic who have adopted this idea and are worried about having insulin peaks that are too high.”

Science does not support this notion of the dangers of postprandial insulin spikes:

the researchers note that the studies carried out on the subject either over too short a period or based on isolated insulin measurements which can be misleading.

The new study looked at the cardiometabolic implications of the long-term insulin response by taking into account baseline blood sugar levels. This last point is essential because

each person has an individual insulin response

which varies depending on the amount of sugar in the blood.

Researchers followed pregnant women because the insulin resistance that occurs during pregnancy helps determine future risk of type diabetes. Thus, 2,306 participants were recruited during their pregnancy, between 2003 and 2014, and underwent complete cardiometabolic tests – including provocation or glucose tolerance tests – 1.3 and 5 years after delivery. The glucose tolerance test measures glucose and insulin levels at different times after consuming a sugary drink containing 75 grams of glucose that follows a fasting period. However, again, the test analysis can be misleading if baseline blood sugar is not taken into account.

Thus, the researchers here took into account the corrected insulin response (CIR: corrected insulin response) which integrates the baseline blood sugar levels. The analysis delivers surprising results:

as the corrected insulin response increases, there is a noticeable deterioration in waist circumference, HDL (good cholesterol) levels, inflammation and insulin resistance;

These apparently negative trends are accompanied -curiously- by better functioning of beta cells. Beta cells produce insulin, and their ability to do so is closely associated with diabetes risk: the better the beta cell function, the lower the risk of diabetes.

Thus, current research does not support the “obesity-carbohydrate-insulin” model. but reveals that a strong insulin secretory response after a “challenge”, when adjusted for baseline blood glucose, is only associated with beneficial metabolic effects. This robust response to insulin secretion after challenge therefore does not indicate unfavorable cardiometabolic health, but rather predicts favorable metabolic function in later years.

In the long term, higher corrected insulin response levels therefore appear associated with better beta cell function and lower blood glucose, without correlation with BMI, waist circumference, lipids, inflammation or sensitivity or insulin resistance. More importantly, the women who had the highest “CIR” in the study were also those who had the lowest risk of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

These discoveries should encourage – the researchers write – health professionals and the general public to review the way they perceive the role of insulin in metabolism and weight management.